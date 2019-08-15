Security: ECB, Bluetooth and AppArmor Crash Course
-
ECB server hacked – Data disclosure of the European Central Bank – Bank hacks from Mexico to Bangladesh
The Europeans probably do not even know about „what is going on“ and according to ex finance minister of Greece – finance ministers do not have a lot to say in the ECB – the IMF has – there are no recordings of the meetings of „The Eurogroup“ – so transparency over decision making processes is rather bad.
After all just like the (more or less ideal) „big brother“ the FED it is not under direct democratic influence – does what it wants – every word the FED CEO says is analyzed and influences financial market decisions.
„One of the sites of the European Central Bank (ECB) has been hacked. The attackers gained access to sensitive users ‚ information, however, the internal system of the Bank has not been compromised.
-
Specification vulnerability in devices that speak Bluetooth is addressed
The discovery of a flaw in Bluetooth specification that could enable an attack to spy on your information made news this week; the attacker could be able to weaken the encryption of Bluetooth devices and snoop on communications or send falsified ones to take over a device, said The Verge.
-
FrOSCon 2019 - openSUSE booth & AppArmor Crash Course
Last weekend, I was at FrOSCon - a great Open Source conference in Sankt Augustin, Germany. We (Sarah, Marcel and ran the openSUSE booth, answered lots of questions about openSUSE and gave the visitors some goodies - serious and funny (hi OBS team!) stickers, openSUSE hats, backpacks and magazines featuring openSUSE Leap. We also had a big plush geeko, but instead of doing a boring raffle, we played openSUSE Jeopardy where the candidates had to ask the right questions about Linux and openSUSE for the answers I provided.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 625 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
10 hours 32 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
10 hours 46 min ago
10 hours 59 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
18 hours 58 min ago
20 hours 27 min ago
21 hours 46 min ago
22 hours 16 min ago
23 hours 9 min ago