The complete keynote from Texas LinuxFest that inspired us to try harder. Thomas Cameron presents a keynote that everyone needs to hear. It's time to end the distro wars, invite everyone to the dance, and build the future. Cloud dude, Linux advocate, Open Source evangelist and current Amazonian, Thomas Cameron's keynote is a must listen.

KMyMoney 5.0.6 released The KMyMoney development team today announces the immediate availability of version 5.0.6 of its open source Personal Finance Manager. Another maintenance release is ready: KMyMoney 5.0.6 comes with some important bugfixes. As usual, problems have been reported by our users and the development team fixed some of them in the meantime. The result of this effort is the brand new KMyMoney 5.0.6 release. Despite even more testing we understand that some bugs may have slipped past our best efforts. If you find one of them, please forgive us, and be sure to report it, either to the mailing list or on bugs.kde.org.