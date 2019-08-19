Linux Mint 19.2 Cinnamon Released. Here’s What’s New
Linux Mint releases latest version 19.2 with Cinnamon flavor.
The popular Linux Mint project announced release of 19.2 version with Cinnamon, XFCE and MATE desktop environment flavors. Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS package base, Linux Mint is supported 2023 with security updates. This makes it ideal for new users who are migrating to Linux from Windows for the first time along with experienced users.
