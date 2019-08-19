Graphics: Mesa 19.2's Feature Freeze and Display Stream Compression (DSC) for AMD Navi Mesa 19.2's Feature Freeze / Release Candidate Process Beginning Tomorrow Mesa 19.2 was supposed to be branched marking its feature freeze two weeks ago on 6 August along with the issuing of the first release candidate. That milestone has yet to be crossed but should happen tomorrow. Mesa 19.2 development dragged on for the extra two weeks to allow some extra features to land. Those extra features were metrics/counters support for Intel Iris Gallium3D, CCS_E modifier support, and slice/sub-slice hashing optimizations for Intel -- a big performance win. Now that those blockers have landed, the release process is expected to get underway on Tuesday.

Display Stream Compression (DSC) for AMD Navi This patchset enables Display Stream Compression (DSC) on DP connectors on Navi ASICs, both SST and DSC. 8k60 and 4k144 support requires ODM combine, an AMD internal feature that may be a bit buggy right now. Patches 1 through 5 enable DSC for SST. Most of the work was already done in the Navi promotion patches; this just hooks it up to the atomic interface. The first two reverts are of temporary changes to block off DSC. The third is of a commit that was accidentally promoted twice. The fourth and last revert fixes a potential issue with ODM combine. Patches 6 and 7 are fixes for bugs that would be exposed by MST DSC. One fix is with the MST code and the other in the DSC code. Patches 8, 9, and 10 are small DRM changes required for DSC MST: FEC, a new bit in the standard; some export definitions; and a previously uninitialized variable. Patches 11 through 14 are the DSC MST policy itself. This includes the code for detecting and validating DSC capabilities, enabling DSC over a link, computing the fair DSC configurations for multiple DSC displays, and adding to atomic state crtcs that might need reprogramming due to DSC.

AMD Posts Navi Display Stream Compression Support For Linux One of the kernel-side features not yet in place for AMD's newest Navi graphics processors on Linux has been Display Stream Compression support but that is being squared away with a new patch series. Fourteen patches posted today adding more than six hundred lines of code to the AMDGPU Linux kernel driver enable Display Stream Compression support for DisplayPort connectors on Navi GPUs. VESA's Display Stream Compression is for low-latency lossless compression performance for power-savings and higher resolution/refresh-rates based on bandwidth and enabling the likes of DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (MST) technology.