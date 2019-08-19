Language Selection

Linux Mint 19.2 Cinnamon Released. Here’s What’s New

Submitted by arindam1989 on Tuesday 20th of August 2019 06:52:57 AM
Linux

Linux Mint releases latest version 19.2 with Cinnamon flavor.

The popular Linux Mint project announced release of 19.2 version with Cinnamon, XFCE and MATE desktop environment flavors. Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS package base, Linux Mint is supported 2023 with security updates. This makes it ideal for new users who are migrating to Linux from Windows for the first time along with experienced users.

Graphics: Mesa 19.2's Feature Freeze and Display Stream Compression (DSC) for AMD Navi

  • Mesa 19.2's Feature Freeze / Release Candidate Process Beginning Tomorrow

    Mesa 19.2 was supposed to be branched marking its feature freeze two weeks ago on 6 August along with the issuing of the first release candidate. That milestone has yet to be crossed but should happen tomorrow. Mesa 19.2 development dragged on for the extra two weeks to allow some extra features to land. Those extra features were metrics/counters support for Intel Iris Gallium3D, CCS_E modifier support, and slice/sub-slice hashing optimizations for Intel -- a big performance win. Now that those blockers have landed, the release process is expected to get underway on Tuesday.

  • Display Stream Compression (DSC) for AMD Navi
    This patchset enables Display Stream Compression (DSC) on DP 
connectors on Navi ASICs, both SST and DSC.

8k60 and 4k144 support requires ODM combine, an AMD internal
feature that may be a bit buggy right now.

Patches 1 through 5 enable DSC for SST. Most of the work was
already done in the Navi promotion patches; this just hooks
it up to the atomic interface. The first two reverts are of temporary
changes to block off DSC. The third is of a commit that was
accidentally promoted twice. The fourth and last revert fixes a 
potential issue with ODM combine.

Patches 6 and 7 are fixes for bugs that would be exposed by 
MST DSC. One fix is with the MST code and the other in the DSC code.

Patches 8, 9, and 10 are small DRM changes required for DSC MST:
FEC, a new bit in the standard; some export definitions; and
a previously uninitialized variable.

Patches 11 through 14 are the DSC MST policy itself. This includes
the code for detecting and validating DSC capabilities, enabling
DSC over a link, computing the fair DSC configurations for
multiple DSC displays, and adding to atomic state crtcs that might 
need reprogramming due to DSC.
  • AMD Posts Navi Display Stream Compression Support For Linux

    One of the kernel-side features not yet in place for AMD's newest Navi graphics processors on Linux has been Display Stream Compression support but that is being squared away with a new patch series. Fourteen patches posted today adding more than six hundred lines of code to the AMDGPU Linux kernel driver enable Display Stream Compression support for DisplayPort connectors on Navi GPUs. VESA's Display Stream Compression is for low-latency lossless compression performance for power-savings and higher resolution/refresh-rates based on bandwidth and enabling the likes of DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (MST) technology.

KMyMoney 5.0.6 released

The KMyMoney development team today announces the immediate availability of version 5.0.6 of its open source Personal Finance Manager. Another maintenance release is ready: KMyMoney 5.0.6 comes with some important bugfixes. As usual, problems have been reported by our users and the development team fixed some of them in the meantime. The result of this effort is the brand new KMyMoney 5.0.6 release. Despite even more testing we understand that some bugs may have slipped past our best efforts. If you find one of them, please forgive us, and be sure to report it, either to the mailing list or on bugs.kde.org.

