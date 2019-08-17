Android Leftovers
10 new and notable Android apps from the last two weeks including Anthem App, AmpliFi Teleport, and Hipcamp Camping App (8/3/19 - 8/17/19)
Google brings low light mode to Duo app on Android and iOS
How to perform a reverse image search in Android or iOS
Job Data Shows Spike in Android Skills Demand, but Mobile Job Searches Are Down
Huawei Mate 30 Will Have Android Thanks To Temporary Licence
10 best cool math games for Android!
8 Best Meditation Apps For Android To Achieve Mindfulness In 2019
The Unihertz Titan looks like the lovechild of an Android smartphone and a BlackBerry Passport
Asus ZenFone 5 Selfie Android Pie 9.0 update rolls out; ZenFone 4 Max gets July security patch
Chromebooks Switching Over To The BFQ I/O Scheduler
On Chromebooks when moving to the latest Chrome OS that switches over to a Linux 4.19 based kernel, BFQ has become the default I/O scheduler. BFQ has been maturing nicely and as of late there's been an uptick in interest around this I/O scheduler with some also calling for it to be used by default in distributions. Google has decided BFQ is attractive enough to enable by default for Chromebooks to provide better responsiveness.
Debian: Salsa, Promoting Debian LTS and Debian Patch Porting System
Marek’s Take: Why open source communities are critical to operators
Open source locks down standards in code and makes sure it is interoperable, Rice said. “That’s why it’s symbiotic. Standards are options but they come together because they are built on one another.”
And, similar to standards bodies, where delegates work side-by-side with competitors to develop global specifications, the same occurs in open source groups.
