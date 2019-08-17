today's howtos and leftover
Overview of Linux system + getting around
Rename all files in lower case
Install Nginx with Server Blocks (Virtual Hosts) on Debian 10
GNOME 3.34 Works Out Refined XWayland Support For X11 Apps Run Under Sudo
GNOME 3.34 continues to look like an incredibly great release in the performance department as well as for Wayland users.
Earlier this summer, support was added to GNOME's Mutter to generate an Xauth file and passing it to XWayland when starting. The focus of that Red Hat contribution was for allowing X.Org/X11 applications to be run under XWayland as sudo. Up to this point when using sudo with an X11 app on Wayland, it hasn't worked out but this addition for GNOME 3.34 corrects that behavior.
Sonoff S55 Waterproof WiFi Smart Sockets are Offered in Six Regional Variants
When WiFi smart sockets (aka smart plugs) started to appear a few years ago, they were often only available with either US or China plugs, and users from Europe, UK or other locales...
Toybrick TB-RK1808 AI Compute Stick is now Available for $86
Last May, we wrote about RK1808 AI Compute Stick, a USB stick with Rockchip RK1808 dual-core Cortex-A35 processor also featuring a 3.0 TOPS neural processing unit to accelerate AI workloads...
DragonFlyBSD Developing DSynth As Synth Rewrite For Custom Package Building
Adding to another creation being worked on by DragonFlyBSD lead developer Matthew Dillon, DSynth is a C rewrite of the FreeBSD originating Synth program that serves as a custom package repository builder.
RADV Vulkan Driver Lands Renoir APU Support In Time For Mesa 19.2
Just hours ahead of the Mesa 19.2 feature freeze and days after the RadeonSI OpenGL driver added Renoir support, the RADV Vulkan driver has picked up support for this next-gen Zen 2 + Vega APU.
The support comes down to just eight lines of new code for this new APU rumored to be launching in 2020. While it was hoped that this would be the first APU built on the Zen 2 CPU microarchitecture and with Navi graphics, the open-source Linux driver code drops have all pointed it to be more of a Raven/Vega refresh on the graphics side.
DevNation Live: Plumbing Kubernetes builds | Deploy with Tekton
DevNation Live tech talks are hosted by the Red Hat technologists who create our products. These sessions include real solutions and code and sample projects to help you get started. In this talk, you’ll learn about Tekton, a Kubernetes-native way of defining and running CI/CD, from Kamesh Sampath, Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat.
The session explores the characteristics of Tekton, which is cloud-native, decoupled, and declarative. This demo-filled session will show how to combine various building blocks of Tekton to build and deploy (Tasks and Pipelines) a Kubernetes application.
Chromebooks Switching Over To The BFQ I/O Scheduler
On Chromebooks when moving to the latest Chrome OS that switches over to a Linux 4.19 based kernel, BFQ has become the default I/O scheduler. BFQ has been maturing nicely and as of late there's been an uptick in interest around this I/O scheduler with some also calling for it to be used by default in distributions. Google has decided BFQ is attractive enough to enable by default for Chromebooks to provide better responsiveness.
Debian: Salsa, Promoting Debian LTS and Debian Patch Porting System
Android Leftovers
Marek’s Take: Why open source communities are critical to operators
Open source locks down standards in code and makes sure it is interoperable, Rice said. “That’s why it’s symbiotic. Standards are options but they come together because they are built on one another.”
And, similar to standards bodies, where delegates work side-by-side with competitors to develop global specifications, the same occurs in open source groups.
