Games Leftovers
-
Attack of the Clones with custom Proton builds for Steam Play
I know how you all love to tinker, so how about tinkering away with some custom builds of Steam Play Proton on this fine Tuesday afternoon?
There's a feature in the Steam client on Linux that enables you to add in your own special builds of Steam Play and other compatibility tools like Boxtron for native DOSBox. A very useful feature, since the community can build on top of work done by Valve to make Linux gaming with Steam Play even better.
One such custom build of Proton which recently released is Proton-i 4.13-3. This one is quite simple with a few little updates and fixes like moving Proton 4.11-2 patches on top of Wine 4.13, a fix for Unreal Engine 4 and a few other little changes. Likely a good one to try, if you just want to be that little bit more up to date.
-
Mixing Tower Defense with production chains, the free and open source game Mindustry has a big update
Could this be your next time sink? Mindustry merges together Tower Defense style gameplay with production chains from the likes of Factorio.
A few days ago, the developer released the final 4.0 build which is an absolutely massive update to Mindustry. It took 88 builds to get there and it was worth the wait. It's an overhaul to all parts of the game including new gamemodes, customizable rules, a new editor, new graphics, new enemies, unit production, new progression, a campaign and more.
-
Wasteland 3 has an impressive new trailer for Gamescom
inXile Entertainment have shown off more of their upcoming party-based RPG Wasteland 3 at Gamescom and it's looking great.
-
Areia: Pathway to Dawn aims to be a relaxing meditative adventure game
Areia: Pathway to Dawn from Gilp Studio was just recently announced with the developer promising it to be a "journey like no other".
It's an adventure game, with a few puzzle elements to it and a wondrous style. The developer said it's a game about emotions and spiritual growth, a tale of wonder as you explore a land inhabited by only one character. It's supposed to be a calming experience, with Gilp Studio saying it's "a unique addition to the range of meditative games".
-
Chromebooks Switching Over To The BFQ I/O Scheduler
On Chromebooks when moving to the latest Chrome OS that switches over to a Linux 4.19 based kernel, BFQ has become the default I/O scheduler. BFQ has been maturing nicely and as of late there's been an uptick in interest around this I/O scheduler with some also calling for it to be used by default in distributions. Google has decided BFQ is attractive enough to enable by default for Chromebooks to provide better responsiveness.
Debian: Salsa, Promoting Debian LTS and Debian Patch Porting System
Android Leftovers
Marek’s Take: Why open source communities are critical to operators
Open source locks down standards in code and makes sure it is interoperable, Rice said. “That’s why it’s symbiotic. Standards are options but they come together because they are built on one another.”
And, similar to standards bodies, where delegates work side-by-side with competitors to develop global specifications, the same occurs in open source groups.
