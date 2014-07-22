Raspberry Pi gets MIT's Scratch 3 programming language for Raspbian
Ever since Scratch 3 was released this January, a team at the Raspberry Pi Foundation has been working with MIT to develop an offline, installable version for the Raspberry Pi.
That offline version is now available, offering students and beginners an easy environment to begin coding with the language's visual 'code blocks', as well as paint and sound-editing tools.
Scratch 3 requires installing the latest version of Raspbian known as 'Buster', the latest version of Debian Linux that was released alongside the Raspberry Pi 4 in June.
Due to the memory requirements of Scratch 3, the Raspberry Pi Foundation is recommending it is installed on a Raspberry Pi 4 with at least 2GB of RAM. The 2GB model costs $45.
Also: GCC 10 Lands Support For -march=tigerlake & -march=cooperlake
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 349 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games Leftovers
today's howtos and leftover
Security: Hacker Summer Camp, Nexus Repository, Ransomware, Web Server Security
Chromebooks Switching Over To The BFQ I/O Scheduler
On Chromebooks when moving to the latest Chrome OS that switches over to a Linux 4.19 based kernel, BFQ has become the default I/O scheduler. BFQ has been maturing nicely and as of late there's been an uptick in interest around this I/O scheduler with some also calling for it to be used by default in distributions. Google has decided BFQ is attractive enough to enable by default for Chromebooks to provide better responsiveness.
Recent comments
9 hours 29 min ago
11 hours 49 min ago
19 hours 21 min ago
19 hours 39 min ago
19 hours 50 min ago
20 hours 13 min ago
21 hours 12 min ago
21 hours 35 min ago
22 hours 3 min ago
22 hours 28 min ago