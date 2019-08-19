Compute module offers choice of 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake
Aaeon’s “COM-CFHB6” COM Express Basic Type 6 module is available with 8th or 9th Gen H-series Core and Xeon CPUs and offers up to 48GB DDR4 with ECC plus support for 12x USB ports and 24 PCIe 3.0 lanes.
Aaeon has announced a COM Express Basic Type 6 module that supports Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake and 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh H-series chips. We’ve seen similar combinations on Congatec’s refreshed Conga-TS370 and Kontron’s similarly updated COMe-bCL6. The new COM-CFHB6 module follows other Aaeon Basic Type 6 entries including its 6th Gen Skylake powered COM-KBHB6.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 310 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Compute module offers choice of 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake
Aaeon’s “COM-CFHB6” COM Express Basic Type 6 module is available with 8th or 9th Gen H-series Core and Xeon CPUs and offers up to 48GB DDR4 with ECC plus support for 12x USB ports and 24 PCIe 3.0 lanes. Aaeon has announced a COM Express Basic Type 6 module that supports Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake and 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh H-series chips. We’ve seen similar combinations on Congatec’s refreshed Conga-TS370 and Kontron’s similarly updated COMe-bCL6. The new COM-CFHB6 module follows other Aaeon Basic Type 6 entries including its 6th Gen Skylake powered COM-KBHB6.
today's howtos
Alpine 3.10.2 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.10.2 of its Alpine Linux operating system.
Security: Updates, Linux "Lockdown" Patches, Webmin FUD (Mischaracterisation) and Dawn for Security Vulnerabilities in HPC
Recent comments
45 min 30 sec ago
47 min 23 sec ago
11 hours 9 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago
21 hours 1 min ago
21 hours 19 min ago
21 hours 30 min ago
21 hours 52 min ago
22 hours 52 min ago
23 hours 15 min ago