Dualboot Ubuntu 19.04 and Debian 10 on a 32GB USB Stick
Ubuntu 19.04, or Disco Dingo, and Debian 10, or Buster, are two latest versions in 2019 of two most popular GNU/Linux distros I already wrote about here and here. This tutorial explains dualboot installation procedures in simple way for Ubuntu Disco Dingo and Debian Buster computer operating systems onto a portable USB Flash Drive. There are 2 advantages of this kind of portable dualbooting; first, it's safer for your data in internal HDD and second, you can bring both OSes with you everywhere you go. You will prepare the partitions first, then install Ubuntu, and then install Debian, and finally finish up the GRUB bootloader, and enjoy. Go ahead!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 312 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Compute module offers choice of 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake
Aaeon’s “COM-CFHB6” COM Express Basic Type 6 module is available with 8th or 9th Gen H-series Core and Xeon CPUs and offers up to 48GB DDR4 with ECC plus support for 12x USB ports and 24 PCIe 3.0 lanes. Aaeon has announced a COM Express Basic Type 6 module that supports Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake and 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh H-series chips. We’ve seen similar combinations on Congatec’s refreshed Conga-TS370 and Kontron’s similarly updated COMe-bCL6. The new COM-CFHB6 module follows other Aaeon Basic Type 6 entries including its 6th Gen Skylake powered COM-KBHB6.
today's howtos
Alpine 3.10.2 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.10.2 of its Alpine Linux operating system.
Security: Updates, Linux "Lockdown" Patches, Webmin FUD (Mischaracterisation) and Dawn for Security Vulnerabilities in HPC
Recent comments
45 min 30 sec ago
47 min 23 sec ago
11 hours 9 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago
21 hours 1 min ago
21 hours 19 min ago
21 hours 30 min ago
21 hours 52 min ago
22 hours 52 min ago
23 hours 15 min ago