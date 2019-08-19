Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 20th of August 2019 07:17:38 PM

We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.6 is now available in beta to current Satellite customers.

Red Hat Satellite is a scalable platform to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of your Red Hat infrastructure, regardless of where it is running. The Satellite 6.6 beta is focused on enhancements across reporting, automation, and supportability

While Satellite 6.6 Beta supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 hosts, it is important to note that Satellite 6.6 must be installed on a Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 host. Support for running Satellite itself on a Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 host is scheduled for a later release.

