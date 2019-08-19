Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 20th of August 2019 08:09:01 PM

Redcore Linux developer has released the new version of Redcore Linux 1908 and code name is Mira.

This release fixes most of the outstanding bugs and some more polishing. Also, added new features as well.

Bunch of packages (1000+) got updated because this release is based on Gentoo’s testing branch, unlike previous releases which were based on a mix of Gentoo’s stable and testing branches.

Starting from Redcore Linux 1908, the packages shold be up-to-date since it’s using Gentoo’s testing branch.