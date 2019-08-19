Games: Steam Play/Proton, GNU/Linux on Xbox, and UnderMine
CodeWeavers Reflects On The Wild Year Since Valve Introduced Steam Play / Proton
This week marks one year since Valve rolled out their Proton beta for Steam Play to allow Windows games to gracefully run on Linux via this Wine downstream catered for Steam Linux gaming. It's been crazy since then with all of Valve's continued work on open-source graphics drivers, adding the likes of FAudio and D9VK to Proton, continuing to fund DXVK development for faster Direct3D-over-Vulkan, and many other infrastructure improvements and more to allow more Windows games to run on Linux and to do so well and speedy.
Turn your Xbox console into a home PC with this guide
If you’ve ever wondered if you can turn your Xbox into a PC, you came to the right place.
Because the Xbox console has the same hardware specifications as some older computer desktops, you will be able to convert it to a fully functioning PC. Unfortunately, you will not be able to install Windows on your console, but you can use the Linux operating system.
In this article you will find out what items you’re going to need in order to make this happen, and also the steps you need to follow to accomplish this.
Action-adventure roguelike UnderMine now available in Early Access
UnderMine from developer Thorium is an action-adventure roguelike with a bit of RPG tossed in, it's now in Early Access with Linux support. [...]
Featuring some gameplay elements found in the likes of The Binding of Isaac, you proceed further down the UnderMine, going room to room digging for treasure and taking down enemies. There's also some RPG style rogue-lite progression involved too, as you're able to find powerful items and upgrades as you explore to prepare you for further runs.
