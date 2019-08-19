If you’ve ever wondered if you can turn your Xbox into a PC, you came to the right place.

Because the Xbox console has the same hardware specifications as some older computer desktops, you will be able to convert it to a fully functioning PC. Unfortunately, you will not be able to install Windows on your console, but you can use the Linux operating system.

In this article you will find out what items you’re going to need in order to make this happen, and also the steps you need to follow to accomplish this.