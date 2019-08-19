Programming: Joget Operator, Python, LibreOffice, GNOME and KDE
-
Automating Low Code App Deployment on Red Hat OpenShift with the Joget Operator
This is a guest post by Julian Khoo, VP Product Development and Co-Founder at Joget Inc. Julian has almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry, specifically in enterprise software development. He has been involved in the development of various products and platforms in application development, workflow management, content management, collaboration and e-commerce.
-
Python Histogram Plotting: NumPy, Matplotlib, Pandas & Seaborn
In this course, you’ll be equipped to make production-quality, presentation-ready Python histogram plots with a range of choices and features.
If you have introductory to intermediate knowledge in Python and statistics, then you can use this article as a one-stop shop for building and plotting histograms in Python using libraries from its scientific stack, including NumPy, Matplotlib, Pandas, and Seaborn.
-
PyCon 2020 Conference Site is here!
Our bold design includes the Roberto Clemente Bridge, also known as the Sixth Street Bridge, which spans the Allegheny River in downtown Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelmark, was originally created for United States Steel Corporation to promote the attributes of steel: yellow lightens your work; orange brightens your leisure; and blue widens your world. The PPG Building, is a complex in downtown Pittsburgh, consisting of six buildings within three city blocks and five and a half acres. Named for its anchor tenant, PPG Industries, who initiated the project for its headquarters, the buildings are all of matching glass design consisting of 19,750 pieces of glass. Also included in the design are a fun snake, terminal window, and hardware related items.
[...]
As with any sponsorship, the benefits go both ways. Organizations have many options for sponsorship packages, and they all benefit from exposure to an ever growing audience of Python programmers, from those just getting started to 20 year veterans and every walk of life in between. If you're hiring, the Job Fair puts your organization within reach of a few thousand dedicated people who came to PyCon looking to sharpen their skills.
-
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #382 (Aug. 20, 2019)
-
Python Qt5 - the QTimer class.
-
[LibreOffice GSoC] Week 12 Report
It was The last week of GSoC program. Raal was working on testing all the project and the generated files and I help him by solving some bugs or add anything.
-
Sajeer Ahamed: Review | GSoC 2019
I've been working on GStreamer based project of Gnome Foundation. GStreamer is a pipeline-based multimedia framework that links together a wide variety of media processing systems to complete complex workflows. The framework is based on plugins that will provide various codec and other functionality. The plugins can be linked and arranged in a pipeline. And most of the plugins are written in C. Now the developers are in an attempt to convert them to Rust which is more robust and easily maintainable. My task is to be a part of this conversion and to help fix issues related to this.
-
KDE's Onboarding Sprint: Making it easier to setup a development environment
Suse were generous enough to offer two spacious and fully equipped offices at their headquarters to host the KDE sprints. We owe a special thanks and a big KDE hug to the OpenSuse team and in particular Douglas DeMaio and Fabian Vogt for being incredible hosts.
-
Third month progress
I am here presenting you with my final month GSoC project report. I will be providing the links to my work at the end of the section.
Final month of the work period was much more hectic and tiring than the first couple of months. I had been busy more than I had anticipated. Nonetheless, I had to write code which I enjoyed writing : ) . In the first half of this work period, I was focused on completing the left-over QDBus communication from the phase 2, which I did successfully. But as when I thought my task was all over, I was faced with some regression in the code, which I utilised my rest half a month to fix it.
[...]
As I had said above in the intro, I was faced with some real difficulty during the second half of the work period. As soon as I finished up QDBus thing, a regression was caused (Which I should have noticed before, my bad), helper was no longer started by the main application. I spent rest of the days brain-storming the issue but due to shortage of time, could not fix it. I plan to try fixing it in the next few days before GSoC ends(26th August), if I successfully do that, I will update the status here as well .
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 466 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Announcing Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU12
Today we are releasing the SRU 12 for Oracle Solaris 11.4. It is available via 'pkg update' from the support repository or by downloading the SRU from My Oracle Support Doc ID 2433412.1. Also: Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU12 Released - Adds GCC 9.1 Compiler & Python 3.7
Redcore Linux 1908 Released, Which Fixes Many of the Pending Bugs
Redcore Linux developer has released the new version of Redcore Linux 1908 and code name is Mira. This release fixes most of the outstanding bugs and some more polishing. Also, added new features as well. Bunch of packages (1000+) got updated because this release is based on Gentoo’s testing branch, unlike previous releases which were based on a mix of Gentoo’s stable and testing branches. Starting from Redcore Linux 1908, the packages shold be up-to-date since it’s using Gentoo’s testing branch.
Red Hat Satellite 6.6 Beta is now available with enhancements across reporting, automation, and supportability
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.6 is now available in beta to current Satellite customers. Red Hat Satellite is a scalable platform to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of your Red Hat infrastructure, regardless of where it is running. The Satellite 6.6 beta is focused on enhancements across reporting, automation, and supportability While Satellite 6.6 Beta supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 hosts, it is important to note that Satellite 6.6 must be installed on a Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 host. Support for running Satellite itself on a Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 host is scheduled for a later release. Also: Serverless on Kubernetes, diverse automation, and more industry trends
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
29 min 49 sec ago
1 hour 10 min ago
1 hour 14 min ago
2 hours 1 min ago
2 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
14 hours 47 min ago
17 hours 7 min ago
1 day 39 min ago