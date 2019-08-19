Netrunner 19.08 – Indigo released
The Netrunner Team is happy to announce the immediate availability of Netrunner 19.08 Indigo – 64bit ISO.
This time Netrunner 19.08 ships with a brand new Look and Feel called Indigo which features the identically named color as main attraction. The mixture of darker blue and lighter blue together with classic white like gray creates a pleasent to the eye look that matches the Breeze Icon theme without distracting your eyes. The new red colored cursor (RED-Theme) has a slight retro vibe to it and takes care of quickly finding the cursor on the screen and never really loose track of it. As always we provide a wonderfully drafted wallpaper which fits the overall design of the desktop.
Also: Netrunner 19.08 Released For Delivering A Clean KDE Experience Atop Debian 10
