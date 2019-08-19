The attack was observed on the morning of August 16 and appears to have been launched by a single threat actor, the DIR announcement reads.

The State Operations Center (SOC) was activated soon after the attack reports started to come in, and DIR says that all of the entities that were actually or potentially affected appear to have been identified and notified.

A total of twenty-three entities have been confirmed as impacted so far, and the responders are working on bringing the affected systems back online.