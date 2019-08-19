Language Selection

today's leftovers

Misc
  • Chris and Wes React to LINUX Unplugged | Jupiter Extras 3

    Nothing is worse than your past self. So we play old clips of LINUX Unplugged and react.

  • Linux Mint 19.2 "Xfce" overview | Light, simple, efficient

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Linux Mint 19.2 "Xfce" and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • embedded computing mission-critical Linux

    Aitech Defense Systems, Inc. in Chatsworth, Calif., has ported the open-source Linux operating system...

    [...]

    With the combination of the SDK and the SFF's modular expansion design, the Ai-RIO enables users to create custom embedded systems that offer high performance, design flexibility and low-cost development. The embedded computing system is available in both ruggedized military or space-qualified versions.

  • Embedded in San Diego

    Starting tomorrow, Collabora will be exhibiting & speaking at Embedded Linux Conference North America (ELCNA) in San Diego, California. Co-located with the Open Source Summit North America, ELCNA is the premier vendor-neutral technical conference for companies and developers using embedded Linux.

    If you are planning on attending either conference, make sure to stop by our booth to see what our team has been working on! This year, we'll be showcasing how Panfrost, the open source driver for Arm Mali GPUs, turns a RK3399 SoC (in this case, the versatile ROCK Pi 4), into a very attractive platform to try out Wayland on ARM devices.

  • Amazon DocumentDB Speeds Up With Slow Queries Logging

    Amazon continues to add extra supports to its non-relational database store DocumentDB with the addition of slow queries logging.

    Slow queries logging allows user to monitor their slowest queries in the cluster. This helps to improve overall performance of the cluster and the individual query.

    Once the user has enabled a set profiler for the query the system will monitor operations and if any queries run longer than the customer-defined threshold, set at 100ms by default, the system will log their execution time and send an alert to the CloudWatch Logs.

Security: Sphinx, Ransomware, Webmin, YubiKey

  • Exposed Sphinx Servers Are No Challenge for Hackers [Ed: That’s the same agency and the same troll site that initially promoted the lies and the FUD about VLC]

    A popular open-source text search server, Sphinx offers impressive performance for indexing and searching data in databases or just in files. It is cross-platform, available for Linux, Windows, macOS, Solaris, FreeBSD, and a few other operating systems. [...] CERT-Bund posted the warning on Twitter today alerting network operators and providers about the risk of running Sphinx servers with a default configuration that are open on the web. The organization highlights that Sphinx lacks any authentication mechanisms. Exposing it on the web gives an attacker the possibility "to read, modify or delete any data stored in the Sphinx database."

  • Ransomware Hits Texas Local Governments [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The attack was observed on the morning of August 16 and appears to have been launched by a single threat actor, the DIR announcement reads.

    The State Operations Center (SOC) was activated soon after the attack reports started to come in, and DIR says that all of the entities that were actually or potentially affected appear to have been identified and notified.

    A total of twenty-three entities have been confirmed as impacted so far, and the responders are working on bringing the affected systems back online.

  • Webmin Backdoored for Over a Year

    The security hole impacts Webmin 1.882 through 1.921, but most versions are not vulnerable in their default configuration as the affected feature is not enabled by default. Version 1.890 is affected in the default configuration. The issue has been addressed with the release of Webmin 1.930 and Usermin version 1.780.

  • The YubiKey 5Ci is the 'first' iOS-compatible security key

    Like other YubiKey options in the 5 series, the YubiKey 5Ci supports multiple authentication protocols, including IDO2/WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, OTP (one-time-password), PIV (Smart Card), and OpenPGP.

Android Leftovers

Analysis of the state of play of Open Source policies in EU Member States

The study on OSS policies will answer the following research questions, each of which will be elaborated upon in dedicated chapters: [...] Read more

