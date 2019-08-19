today's leftovers
Chris and Wes React to LINUX Unplugged | Jupiter Extras 3
Nothing is worse than your past self. So we play old clips of LINUX Unplugged and react.
Linux Mint 19.2 "Xfce" overview | Light, simple, efficient
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Linux Mint 19.2 "Xfce" and some of the applications pre-installed.
embedded computing mission-critical Linux
Aitech Defense Systems, Inc. in Chatsworth, Calif., has ported the open-source Linux operating system...
[...]
With the combination of the SDK and the SFF's modular expansion design, the Ai-RIO enables users to create custom embedded systems that offer high performance, design flexibility and low-cost development. The embedded computing system is available in both ruggedized military or space-qualified versions.
Embedded in San Diego
Starting tomorrow, Collabora will be exhibiting & speaking at Embedded Linux Conference North America (ELCNA) in San Diego, California. Co-located with the Open Source Summit North America, ELCNA is the premier vendor-neutral technical conference for companies and developers using embedded Linux.
If you are planning on attending either conference, make sure to stop by our booth to see what our team has been working on! This year, we'll be showcasing how Panfrost, the open source driver for Arm Mali GPUs, turns a RK3399 SoC (in this case, the versatile ROCK Pi 4), into a very attractive platform to try out Wayland on ARM devices.
Amazon DocumentDB Speeds Up With Slow Queries Logging
Amazon continues to add extra supports to its non-relational database store DocumentDB with the addition of slow queries logging.
Slow queries logging allows user to monitor their slowest queries in the cluster. This helps to improve overall performance of the cluster and the individual query.
Once the user has enabled a set profiler for the query the system will monitor operations and if any queries run longer than the customer-defined threshold, set at 100ms by default, the system will log their execution time and send an alert to the CloudWatch Logs.
Security: Sphinx, Ransomware, Webmin, YubiKey
Android Leftovers
Analysis of the state of play of Open Source policies in EU Member States
The study on OSS policies will answer the following research questions, each of which will be elaborated upon in dedicated chapters: [...]
Android Leftovers
