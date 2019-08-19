Eclipse is Now a Module on Fedora 30
From Fedora 30 onwards, Eclipse will be available as a module for Fedora Modularity.
This shows that Eclipse 2019-06 is available to install with three different profiles from which to choose. Each profile will install the Eclipse IDE and a curated set of plug-ins for accomplishing specific tasks.
java -- This is the default profile and will install everything you need to start developing Java applications.
c -- This profile will install everything you need to start developing C/C++ applications.
everything -- This profile will install all the Eclipse plug-ins currently available in the module, including those that are a part of the above two profiles.
