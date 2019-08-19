Security: Patches, Security Flaws Caused by Compiler Optimisations, Microsoft Updates Break Windows Again
-
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (ghostscript, pango, and squirrelmail), openSUSE (libcryptopp, squid, tcpdump, and wireshark), SUSE (flatpak), and Ubuntu (giflib and NLTK).
-
Security flaws caused by compiler optimizations
An optimizing compiler is one that tries to maximize some attribute(s) of an executable program at the expense of other attribute(s). Usually the goal is to improve performance or code size at the expense of compiler time and the possibility to debug the program at a later stage. Most modern compilers support some sort of optimization. Normally code optimized for performance is the usual preference. In cases where space is a constraint like embedded systems, developers also prefer code optimized for size.
Code optimization is both an art as well as a science. Various compilers use different techniques for optimizing code.
-
To patch Windows or not: Do you want BlueKeep bug or broken Visual Basic apps?
Microsoft says apps that use Visual Basic 6 (VB6), VBA, and VBScript "may stop responding with error" after its updates from this Tuesday have been installed.
"After installing this update, applications that were made using Visual Basic 6 (VB6), macros using Visual Basic for Applications (VBA), and scripts or apps using Visual Basic Scripting Edition (VBScript) may stop responding and you may receive an 'invalid procedure call error'," Microsoft says.
The issue affects all supported versions of Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows 8.1, and their corresponding server versions.
"Microsoft is presently investigating this issue and will provide an update when available," the company said.
Microsoft didn't offer an explanation for the problem but it did flag earlier this month that it will move ahead with sunsetting VBScript, by disabling it in IE11 by default via an update in this week's patch.
"The change to disable VBScript will take effect in the upcoming cumulative updates for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 on August 13, 2019," Microsoft warned in a blog. The change brought these versions of Windows in line with Windows 10.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 694 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Librem 5 August Update
We are preparing everything for the Librem 5 to be delivered soon, and its software will focus on the most critical applications a phone needs: calls, messages and web browsing. There are supporting projects that will be delivered too, like GNOME Settings, the shell, GNOME Initial Setup, and GNOME Contacts. So without further ado, let’s take a tour through the software we will deliver–as well as some other applications that have seen some major changes.
low-memory-monitor: new project announcement
I'll soon be flying to Greece for GUADEC but wanted to mention one of the things I worked on the past couple of weeks: the low-memory-monitor project is off the ground, though not production-ready. low-memory-monitor, as its name implies, monitors the amount of free physical memory on the system and will shoot off signals to interested user-space applications, usually session managers, or sandboxing helpers, when that memory runs low, making it possible for applications to shrink their memory footprints before it's too late either to recover a usable system, or avoid taking a performance hit. It's similar to Android's lowmemorykiller daemon, Facebook's oomd, Endless' psi-monitor, amongst others Also: New Low-Memory-Monitor Project Can Help With Linux's RAM/Responsiveness Problem
IBM: Kubernetes/OpenShift, OpenPOWER, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Developers
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
35 min 22 sec ago
36 min 10 sec ago
44 min 5 sec ago
16 hours 1 min ago
20 hours 30 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago
21 hours 15 min ago
22 hours 2 min ago
22 hours 24 min ago
1 day 23 min ago