Proprietary Browsers Released: Opera 63 and Vivaldi 2.7
-
Opera 63 initial release
Today, we are releasing the first browser from the 63 line. Opera 63 comes with an improved private browsing mode.
-
Opera 63 Released with Improved Private Mode
Opera web browser 63 was released a day ago with improved private browsing mode.
-
Vivaldi Web Browser 2.7 Released with Better Sound Control
Vivaldi web browser 2.7 was released today. The new version features better sound controls, smoother navigation and overall improvements.
-
Vivaldi 2.7 : Bring more productivity to your day
We’re happy to be back in the saddle after the summer break! We want Vivaldi to be the perfect tool for you to control and enjoy the digital aspect of your lives.
And that’s why we are working on the things that count – the things that make you more productive and organised on the Web.
The new update has little gems that will give you a better control of sound behavior in Vivaldi. In addition, you have new options to access user profiles quicker, an enhanced status bar as well as overall improvements and security related fixes.
-
