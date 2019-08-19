Graphics: AMD Publishes New RDNA Whitepaper and Mesa 19.2.0 RC1
AMD Publishes New RDNA Whitepaper
AMD's new RDNA whitepaper goes into detail explaining the efficiency and programming optimizations of this new design while retaining backwards compatibility with the GCN architecture. The 25-page read also covers True Audio Next, the Radeon Multimedia/Display Engines, caches, SIMD units, and other modern bits to these new Radeon graphics processors.
mesa 19.2.0-rc1
The first release candidate for Mesa 19.2.0 is now available. The plan is to have one release candidate every Tuesday, until the anticipated final release on 10th September 2019. The expectation is that the 19.1 branch will remain alive with bi-weekly releases until the 19.2.1 release. In the path to 19.2.0 release, there is a tracker bug for the regressions found since 19.1: https://bugs.freedesktop.org/show_bug.cgi?id=111444 Here are the people which helped shape the current release.
Mesa 19.2-RC1 Released But Intel Still Looking To Add OpenGL 4.6 Support
Yesterday we shared that Mesa 19.2's release process would finally be getting underway with the first release candidate expected today following the code branching. Sure enough, that process began but now prominent Intel open-source graphics developer Jason Ekstrand is looking to get the OpenGL 4.6 support into this release.
Mesa 19.2 release manager Emil Velikov branched the Mesa 19.2 code from master this evening followed by creating the first release candidate. Mesa 19.2-rc1 is now available and the plan is to issue new release candidates every week until the official release is ready to ship. Assuming they close their blocker bugs on time, the hope is to officially release Mesa 19.2.0 on 10 September.
Librem 5 August Update
We are preparing everything for the Librem 5 to be delivered soon, and its software will focus on the most critical applications a phone needs: calls, messages and web browsing. There are supporting projects that will be delivered too, like GNOME Settings, the shell, GNOME Initial Setup, and GNOME Contacts. So without further ado, let’s take a tour through the software we will deliver–as well as some other applications that have seen some major changes.
low-memory-monitor: new project announcement
I'll soon be flying to Greece for GUADEC but wanted to mention one of the things I worked on the past couple of weeks: the low-memory-monitor project is off the ground, though not production-ready. low-memory-monitor, as its name implies, monitors the amount of free physical memory on the system and will shoot off signals to interested user-space applications, usually session managers, or sandboxing helpers, when that memory runs low, making it possible for applications to shrink their memory footprints before it's too late either to recover a usable system, or avoid taking a performance hit. It's similar to Android's lowmemorykiller daemon, Facebook's oomd, Endless' psi-monitor, amongst others Also: New Low-Memory-Monitor Project Can Help With Linux's RAM/Responsiveness Problem
IBM: Kubernetes/OpenShift, OpenPOWER, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Developers
Android Leftovers
