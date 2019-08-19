Runtu XFCE 18.04.3 Released, Which is Based on Ubuntu Bionic Beaver 18.04.3 LTS
Hsh has announced the release of Runtu 18.04.3, it’s third maintenance update of Runtu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver) LTS, which is based on the package release base of Bionic Beaver 18.04.3 LTS.
It features full support of Russian localization and a set of pre-installed software, which make sure you to run the system smoothly.
Also, backported few of the packages from Ubuntu 19.04 for better improvements.
It’s backported Linux kernel version 5.0 and the graphics stack components, and the package database.
