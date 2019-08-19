Android Leftovers
GeForce Now will finally be coming to Android devices
NVIDIA's game streaming service comes to Android this fall
NVIDIA GeForce Now Game Streaming Service to Soon Hit Android Phones
Best free music apps: free music on Android and iPhone
[Updated] Twitter Outage Occurred Due to Network Issue with Android, Confirms Company
LG temporarily pulls LG V30 Android 9.0 Pie update
HTC U12+ is now receiving Android 9 Pie in the US
Project Marble now stable in Android Studio 3.5
Call It Android Quince, You Cowards
Intel's New OpenGL Driver Is Looking Really Great With The Upcoming Mesa 19.2
Intel's new open-source OpenGL Linux driver "Iris" Gallium3D that has been in development for the past two years or so is getting ready to enter the limelight. Months ago they talked of plans to have it ready to become their default OpenGL driver by the end of the calendar year and with the state of Mesa 19.2 it's looking like that goal can be realized in time. With our new tests of this driver, in most games and other graphics applications the performance of this Gallium3D driver is now beyond that of their "classic" i965 Mesa driver. Over the past year we've been looking a lot at the Intel Gallium3D performance and it's been a remarkable journey from the performance starting out well below their decade old OpenGL driver to now mostly exceeding that classic Mesa driver and often times by wide margins. The Intel Gallium3D driver is also largely now to feature parity in terms of OpenGL extensions and other capabilities. With all of their bases covered, this summer for the upcoming Mesa 19.2 release we've been seeing a lot of performance optimizations land. Back in April is when they indicated they hope to have it become the default by end of year 2019 and viable by Mesa 19.2.
OSS: OpenSMTPD, Connexta, Square and Google
Open Source platforms to now help students
The technical institutes in the State are now asked to use free and open-source software developed by a team, headed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). The MHRD has also promoted their FOSSEE (Free and Open Source Software for Education) projects which uses tools so that students can easily use them. Recently, the MHRD made a decision that FOSSEE should be promoted amongst the student community so they can aim at reducing dependency on proprietary software in educational institutions. The MHRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank too took to twitter urging students to use FLOSS tools in various languages to meet academic and research requirements.
today's howtos
