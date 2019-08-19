Debian: No longer a “Universal” operating system
The Debian project has removed support for the MIPS architecture. This is the latest CPU architecture to be removed from Debian, betraying their tagline of being “The Universal Operating System”.
I take issue not only with their removal of the MIPS architecture, but of their reasoning for doing it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 672 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Intel SoC, Mesa Driver, and Quad Core Cortex-A35
Red Hat/Fedora: Flock’19 Budapest, Cockpit 201 and Systemd 243 RC2
Announcing Qt for MCUs
Recent comments
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
1 hour 48 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
2 hours 29 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 25 min ago
5 hours 30 min ago
6 hours 48 min ago
14 hours 47 min ago