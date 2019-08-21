IBM/Red Hat: OpenShift, CUDA, Jim Whitehurst, VMworld and RHELvolution Red Hat Launches OpenShift Service Mesh to Accelerate Adoption of Microservices and Cloud-Native Applications Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh to connect, observe and simplify service-to-service communication of Kubernetes applications on Red Hat OpenShift 4, the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. Based on the Istio, Kiali and Jaeger projects and enhanced with Kubernetes Operators, OpenShift Service Mesh is designed to deliver a more efficient, end-to-end developer experience around microservices-based application architectures. This helps to free developer teams from the complex tasks of having to implement bespoke networking services for their applications and business logic.

CUDA 10.1 U2 Adds RHEL8 Support, Nsight Compute Tools For POWER NVIDIA last week quietly released a second update to CUDA 10.1. CUDA 10.1 Update 2 brings Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 support, continued POWER architecture support improvements, and other additions.

IBM Stock and Jim Whitehurst’s Toughest Test What analysts say they want from IBM stock is Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst in current CEO Virginia Rometty’s chair. They want Red Hat running IBM. That wasn’t the promise when this deal was put together. The promise was that Red Hat would get autonomy from IBM, not that IBM would lose its autonomy to Red Hat. But Whitehurst’s concept of an Open Organization has excited analysts who don’t even know what it is. If IBM became an Open Organization, these analysts think, it would replace the top-down structure IBM has used for a century with an organic system in which employees and customers are part of the product design process. Instead of selling gear or even solutions, IBM would become a corporate change agent.

Going to VMWorld? Learn to help data scientists and application developers accelerate AI/ML initiatives IT experts from around the world are headed to VMworld 2019 in San Francisco to learn how they can leverage emerging technologies from VMware and ecosystem partners (e.g. Red Hat, NVIDIA, etc.) to help achieve the digital transformation for their organizations. Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) is a very popular technology trend, with Red Hat OpenShift customers like HCA Healthcare, BMW, Emirates NBD, and several more are offering differentiated value to their customers. Investments are ramping up across many industries to develop intelligent digital services that help improve customer satisfaction, and gain competitive business advantages. Early deployment trends indicate AI/ML solution architectures are spanning across edge, data center, and public clouds.

RHELvolution 2: A brief history of Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases from RHEL 6 to today In the previous post, we looked at the history of Red Hat Enterprise Linux from pre-RHEL days through the rise of virtualization. In this one we'll take a look at RHEL's evolution from early days of public cloud to the release of RHEL 8 and beyond.

Programming: Jupyter, Python, Django and Git Jupyter Notebook for Beginners: A Tutorial The Jupyter Notebook is an incredibly powerful tool for interactively developing and presenting data science projects. This article will walk you through how to set up Jupyter Notebooks on your local machine and how to start using it to do data science projects. First, though: what is a “notebook”? A notebook integrates code and its output into a single document that combines visualizations, narrative text, mathematical equations, and other rich media. This intuitive workflow promotes iterative and rapid development, making notebooks an increasingly popular choice at the heart of contemporary data science, analysis, and increasingly science at large. Best of all, as part of the open source Project Jupyter, they are completely free. The Jupyter project is the successor to the earlier IPython Notebook, which was first published as a prototype in 2010. Although it is possible to use many different programming languages within Jupyter Notebooks, this article will focus on Python as it is the most common use case. (Among R users, R Studio tends to be a more popular choice).

Python for NLP: Creating Multi-Data-Type Classification Models with Keras This is the 18th article in my series of articles on Python for NLP. In my previous article, I explained how to create a deep learning-based movie sentiment analysis model using Python's Keras library. In that article, we saw how we can perform sentiment analysis of user reviews regarding different movies on IMDB. We used the text of the review the review to predict the sentiment. However, in text classification tasks, we can also make use of the non-textual information to classify the text. For instance, gender may have an impact on the sentiment of the review. Furthermore, nationalities may affect the public opinion about a particular movie. Therefore, this associated info, also known as meta data can also be used to improve accuracy of statistical model. In this article, we will build upon the concepts that we studied in the last two articles and will see how to create a text classification system that classifies user reviews regarding different business, into one of the three predefined categories i.e. "good", "bad", and "average". However, in addition to the text of the review, we will use the associated meta data of the review to perform classifcation. Since we have two different types of inputs i.e. textual input and numerical input, we need to create a multiple inputs model. We will be using Keras Functional API since it supports multiple inputs and multiple output models.

Django Template Fiddle Launched !!!! This is not an article. We just want to inform you that we have launched our new platform where you can experiment, play or fiddle with Django Templates.

Python Script 16: Generating word cloud image of a text using python Word cloud is an image composed of words used in a particular text or subject, in which the size of each word indicates its frequency or importance.

Python 3.7.3 : Using the inotify.

Git is eating the world The inception of Git (2005) is more or less the halfway point between the inception of Linux (1991) and today (2019). A lot has happened since. One thing is clear however: software is eating the world and Git is the fork with which it is being eaten. (Yes, pun intended).