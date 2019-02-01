Games: VKD3D, Smach Z and More
-
Supergiant Games is turning ten years old, big sale on their games and HADES is heading to Steam
Supergiant Games, the team behind hits like Bastion and Transistor are turning ten years old as a studio and so they're doing a big sale. HADES will also no longer be exclusive to the Epic Store this year.
First up, the sales!
Over on Steam, you can pick up the entire collection of Bastion, Transistor and Pyre plus soundtracks with 78% off together. An absolutely incredible deal!
All their games are also on sale in a bundle and by themselves on itch.io for those who prefer it.
-
Valve's Proton To Begin Shipping VKD3D For Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan
While VKD3D continues to be under heavy development, Valve already appears pleased with it enough that it's now being built as part of their Wine-based Proton software for powering Steam Play on Linux.
VKD3D is the official Wine project being worked on for accelerating Direct3D 12 over Vulkan. This has been Wine's only pursued D3D12 approach with Direct3D 12 not mapping nicely over OpenGL and thus not fitting well into their existing WineD3D code. VKD3D has been able to run a few games, but at last check not many though that may be different these days with it already being included into Proton.
-
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition has a new DLC out with Tyrants of the Moonsea
Looking for your next adventure? Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition just got even bigger with a new "premium module" DLC Tyrants of the Moonsea now available.
For this new expansion, Beamdog teamed up with Ossian Studios. For those unfamiliar, Ossian Studios was formed in 2003 to work on new role-playing games with previous releases including Darkness over Daggerford and Mysteries of Westgate.
Tyrants of the Moonsea is based on a previously cancelled expansion from Luke Scull, with the Enhanced Edition release boasting "70% more story and gameplay, as well as a large amount of new art and audio content".
-
Space colony building sim Space Haven has a third Alpha release out now
Space Haven from Bugbyte Ltd continues being shaped into something special, with a third Alpha version now available for this unique colony building sim.
The latest update overhauls a bunch of the resources in the game, along with adding in 7 new resource production facilities. They said the purpose of this, is to give them a better foundation to build on and give the game some more depth over time.
While the main focus of this release was on the resources, one other major addition made it in. Players have been asking for a more sandbox-like mode, so they added the ability to create a scenario giving you tons of resources and a crew of 8. This way, you can focus more on building up your fleet of ships right away. Also a good place to test out some ship designs.
-
Looks like the Smach Z handheld gaming unit is getting an upgrade
The Smach Z team attended this year's Gamescom and is appears they're not done tweaking this gaming handheld.
While all their current units available for pre-order house the AMD Ryzen V1605B and Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, they've taken it a step further to show off a more powerful Smach Z with the AMD Ryzen V1807B with Radeon Vega 11 Graphics. Not just that, it seems the max storage has been boosted up to 480GB and RAM up to 32GB. Overall, it seems like a pretty nice upgrade.
-
Valve tease a new Dota 2 hero named Snapfire with an animated short
Snapfire is the name and Dota 2 is the game! Valve have teased a new bad-ass female hero in a wild west themed animated short.
-
Some more thoughts on Ion Fury, the FPS from Voidpoint and 3D Realms
Ion Fury (previously Ion Maiden) is true example of how you really don’t need to push graphics ever closer to realism to achieve something ridiculously good.
Developed by Voidpoint and 3D Realms, using the Build game engine which powered some other classics like Duke Nukem 3D, Blood and Shadow Warrior it released recently with same-day Linux support showing others how it’s done. While it’s retro in many ways, there is of course a vast amount of modern touches like improved physics and map interactions, auto-saves, being able to actually do a headshot, higher resolution support and so on.
Here’s the thing, I grew up with games like Duke and I’ve seen gaming progress from the Amiga to where we are now. There came a point, where I grew massively tired of retro-inspired flashbacks and in some ways I am still tired of it. However, Ion Fury is a very different sort of brew. The best thing about Ion Fury is that it might seem like other classics but it has a different and refreshing feel to it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 669 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LibreOffice 6.3 - Waiting for a miracle
LibreOffice 6.3 is a powerful, rich office suite, and the fact it comes with no strings attached, the string to your purse included, is a commendable thing. But it is not enough. Simply isn't. Functionality is what matters, and if the program cannot satisfy the necessary needs, it's not really useful. Maybe on the scale of un-value, it's less un-valuable than something that costs a lot of money, but you still don't get what you require. And in this regard, LibreOffice 6.3 doesn't quite cut it. I mean, you can still use it happily - I know I will, it does an okay job, and you can create files and export to PDF and all that. But then, working with Office files is pretty much a no-go, the style management is inefficient, and the UI layouts are somewhat clunky. I also feel the momentum has slowed, and the great, amazing hope that was there when LibreOffice was born is just a thing of mildly apathetic momentum now. True, this ailment grips the entire open-source world, and Linux in particular, but it doesn't change the fact that the hope is slowly dwindling. All in all, worth testing, but a solution to all office problems, LibreOffice 6.3 ain't.
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G Is Working Well On Linux
AMD Raven Ridge APUs were a rough launch particularly on Linux where even with the latest motherboard BIOS updates and Linux kernel I am still hitting occasional stability issues, so when the opportunity arose recently to try out the Ryzen 5 3400G as the successor in the Picasso family, I was interested. Fortunately, AMD Picasso APUs have proven to be in better shape on Linux so here is the initial round of performance tests for those interested in the AMD Linux performance on Ubuntu. The Ryzen 5 3400G is a $150 USD APU and while launched alongside the new Zen 2 CPUs, the Ryzen 3000 series APUs are in fact based on Zen+ and using Vega graphics. The Ryzen 5 3400G features four cores / eight threads with a 3.7GHz base frequency and 4.2GHz turbo frequency. On the graphics side are Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics that clock up to 1.4GHz as a nice boost over the Ryzen 5 2400G. This AM4 APU has a 65 Watt TDP for this highest-performing Picasso socketed APU.
Linux on your laptop: A closer look at EFI boot options
For some time now I have gotten a slow but steady volume of requests that I write about UEFI firmware and EFI boot relative to installing and maintaining Linux. As a result of a casual comment I made in a recent post about installing Linux on a new laptop, the volume has gone up considerably. So in this post I will review and explain some of what I consider to be the most important points about UEFI firmware and Linux systems. I intend for this to be a relatively short post, but once I get started you never know... so you might want to get a cup of coffee before starting to read. First, the specific aspect of UEFI firmware that I am concerned with here is the boot sequence, and how to use it with Linux. There is a lot more to UEFI (EFI) than that, but I will not be addressing any of that here.
Programming: PyCharm, PyCon, GitLab and Parallelised Execution
Recent comments
10 min 11 sec ago
8 hours 15 min ago
10 hours 2 min ago
17 hours 18 min ago
17 hours 30 min ago
19 hours 21 min ago
19 hours 35 min ago
22 hours 41 min ago
1 day 28 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago