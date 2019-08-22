Language Selection

weston 7.0.0

Graphics/Benchmarks

Weston 7.0.0 is released!

ABI note: the return value of two functions introduced in this release
has been changed from void to int: weston_log_scope_printf and
weston_log_scope_vprintf. Additionally weston_binding_destroy has been
made public again.

Daniel Stone (1):
      backend-drm: Enforce content protection for hardware planes

Manuel Stoeckl (1):
      weston-terminal: Ignore SIGPIPE

Marius Vlad (2):
      weston-log: Return bytes written for 'printf()' and 'vprintf()' functions
      compositor: Return the number of bytes written as to format properly

Simon Ser (1):
      build: bump to version 7.0.0 for the official release

sichem (1):
      make weston_binding_destroy public

git tag: 7.0.0

Also: Wayland's Weston 7.0 Compositor Released With PipeWire Streaming Support

