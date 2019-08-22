Programming Leftovers
-
Animating Ptolemy’s Equant with Python, SVG, and CSS
You will recall my previous blog post that tried to build the necessary scaffolding for me to finally write up my 2017 PyCon Ireland keynote on the structure of the Medieval universe. It ran into several problems with matplotlib animations — but, having written that post, I realized that the problem ran deeper.
How could any animation show a Solar System, when a Solar System’s motion never exactly repeats? The orbital periods of the planets aren’t exact multiples of each other, and don’t provide a moment when the planets reach their original positions and the animation can start over again. At whatever moment an animation finished and looped back to the beginning, the planets would visibly and jarringly jump back to their original position.
-
Train your own spell corrector with TextBlob
TextBlob is a wonderful Python library it. It wraps nltk with a really pleasant API. Out of the box, you get a spell-corrector.
-
How To Learn Any Programming Language Online in 2019
Let’s face it, computers are everywhere these days, and the need for programmers is ever-increasing. Programming is vital to make computers be able to help us solve our everyday problems. It’s also a means to increase their speed and usability. With this in mind, it’s high time you jumped on this bandwagon and learned a language yourself!
However, picking out the most appropriate programming language to learn is a substantial task for beginners. A good approach to making this choice is to consider the most popular programming languages, which languages are easy-to-learn, and how easy it is to find a job for beginners in these languages.
-
How to Build a Custom Anaconda Installer for R
A frequent question on the Anaconda Community mailing list is how to package R with conda for distribution. Depending on the use case, one option may be to use conda to move environments. This requires that conda has been previously installed on the system. Another option is conda constructor, a utility for packaging a complete conda installation with Python and R packages.
Constructor is the same utility we use to build Anaconda Distribution and Miniconda installers. It’s a multi-platform installer which means you can build an installer for Windows, Linux and macOS. It also supports a number of options to control how the installer is built. These options are documented on the GitHub constructor repository.
-
Digging into regressions
Whenever a patch is landed on autoland, it will run many builds and tests to make sure there are no regressions. Unfortunately many times we find a regression and 99% of the time backout the changes so they can be fixed. This work is done by the Sheriff team at Mozilla- they monitor the trees and when something is wrong, they work to fix it (sometimes by a quick fix, usually by a backout). A quick fact, there were 1228 regressions in H1 (January-June) 2019.
My goal in writing is not to recommend change, but instead to start conversations and figure out what data we should be collecting in order to have data driven discussions. Only then would I expect that recommendations for changes would come forth.
-
“Sudo Mastery” and the new Tilted Windmill Press clothing line
Sudo Mastery, 2nd edition, is now complete. I’m doing the release slightly different this time, however.
-
Fossil Versus Git
The feature sets of Fossil and Git overlap in many ways. Both are distributed version control systems which store a tree of check-in objects to a local repository clone. In both systems, the local clone starts out as a full copy of the remote parent. New content gets added to the local clone and then later optionally pushed up to the remote, and changes to the remote can be pulled down to the local clone at will. Both systems offer diffing, patching, branching, merging, cherry-picking, bisecting, private branches, a stash, etc.
-
weston 7.0.0
Weston 7.0.0 is released! ABI note: the return value of two functions introduced in this release has been changed from void to int: weston_log_scope_printf and weston_log_scope_vprintf. Additionally weston_binding_destroy has been made public again. Daniel Stone (1): backend-drm: Enforce content protection for hardware planes Manuel Stoeckl (1): weston-terminal: Ignore SIGPIPE Marius Vlad (2): weston-log: Return bytes written for 'printf()' and 'vprintf()' functions compositor: Return the number of bytes written as to format properly Simon Ser (1): build: bump to version 7.0.0 for the official release sichem (1): make weston_binding_destroy public git tag: 7.0.0Also: Wayland's Weston 7.0 Compositor Released With PipeWire Streaming Support
today's howtos
MicroK8s Gets Powerful Add-ons
We are excited to announce new Cilium and Helm add-ons, coming to MicroK8s! These add-ons add even more power to your Kubernetes environment built on MicroK8s. The Cilium CNI plugin brings enhanced networking features, including Kubernetes NetworkPolicy support, to MicroK8s. You’ll also get direct CLI access to Cilium within MicroK8s using the microk8s.cilium wrapper. If you do not already have a version of cilium installed you can alias microk8s.cilium to cilium using the following command: snap alias microk8s.cilium cilium Helm, the package manager for Kubernetes will allow even easier management of your MicroK8s environment.
Save Web Pages As Single HTML Files For Offline Use With Monolith (Console)
Monolith is a command line tool to save any web page as a single HTML file that contains everything needed to render web page locally, without needing a working Internet connection. Use this to save web pages containing documentation, wiki articles, and anything else that interests you, for local/offline use. Since the web pages are saved in plain HTML, use a tool that can search in files to quickly find the web page you're looking for. Unlike the regular "Save page as" (or Ctrl + s) option provided by web browsers to save web pages to your computer, which saves web page assets in a folder next to the saved web page, this command line tool retrieves the web page assets and converts them into base64 data URLs, using that in the document instead of the regular URLs. As a result, page assets like Javascript, CSS or images are embedded in the page HTML, so all you need is a web browser to access the locally saved web page.
