IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Saturday 24th of August 2019
Red Hat
  • Accelerating the journey to open hybrid cloud with Red Hat Modernization and Migration Solutions

    The integration of technology into all areas of a business (the "digital transformation" we hear so much about) is fundamentally changing how organizations operate as well as how they deliver value to customers. An example is Lockheed Martin, who opted to undergo an eight-week agile transformation labs residency to implement an open source architecture onboard the F-22 and simultaneously disentangle its web of embedded systems. But such transformation can also create new challenges, from additional competitive pressures to increased customer expectations.

    To help overcome these challenges, Red Hat is introducing a family of solutions to help optimize infrastructure, modernize applications and accelerate innovation while supporting customers in their journey to the open hybrid cloud. Red Hat Modernization and Migration Solutions are designed to help customers realize the benefits of open technologies and adopt containers, Kubernetes and hybrid cloud-ready platforms. The family of solutions offers a path for customers from restrictive, proprietary environments to more flexible and (often) less costly open source alternatives, in an iterative approach.

  • Let’s talk about Privacy by Design

    Privacy by Design or Privacy by Default (PbD) is not a new concept. However PbD received renewed attention when the GDPR added PbD as a legal requirement. PbD refers to the process of building in technical, organizational and security measures at the beginning stage of product development and throughout the product lifecycle.

    [...]

    One PbD tool we use to build in privacy to our development process is our Privacy Impact Assessment, also known as a PIA. The PIA is a process which assists developers at the early stages in identifying and mitigating privacy risks associated with the collection and use of personal data.

    The PIA tool begins with a self assessment that asks a lot of questions about the planned project or product. This initiates a process of review by individuals trained in privacy and security. The process is collaborative and creates an on-going dialogue about privacy with respect to the product, system or application at hand.

  • IBM Open Sources Its Workhorse Power Chip Architecture

    RISC-V now has formidable competition from an architecture with a long track record in servers and supercomputers.

weston 7.0.0

Weston 7.0.0 is released!

ABI note: the return value of two functions introduced in this release
has been changed from void to int: weston_log_scope_printf and
weston_log_scope_vprintf. Additionally weston_binding_destroy has been
made public again.

Daniel Stone (1):
      backend-drm: Enforce content protection for hardware planes

Manuel Stoeckl (1):
      weston-terminal: Ignore SIGPIPE

Marius Vlad (2):
      weston-log: Return bytes written for 'printf()' and 'vprintf()' functions
      compositor: Return the number of bytes written as to format properly

Simon Ser (1):
      build: bump to version 7.0.0 for the official release

sichem (1):
      make weston_binding_destroy public

git tag: 7.0.0
Read more Also: Wayland's Weston 7.0 Compositor Released With PipeWire Streaming Support

MicroK8s Gets Powerful Add-ons

We are excited to announce new Cilium and Helm add-ons, coming to MicroK8s! These add-ons add even more power to your Kubernetes environment built on MicroK8s. The Cilium CNI plugin brings enhanced networking features, including Kubernetes NetworkPolicy support, to MicroK8s. You’ll also get direct CLI access to Cilium within MicroK8s using the microk8s.cilium wrapper. If you do not already have a version of cilium installed you can alias microk8s.cilium to cilium using the following command: snap alias microk8s.cilium cilium Helm, the package manager for Kubernetes will allow even easier management of your MicroK8s environment. Read more

Save Web Pages As Single HTML Files For Offline Use With Monolith (Console)

Monolith is a command line tool to save any web page as a single HTML file that contains everything needed to render web page locally, without needing a working Internet connection. Use this to save web pages containing documentation, wiki articles, and anything else that interests you, for local/offline use. Since the web pages are saved in plain HTML, use a tool that can search in files to quickly find the web page you're looking for. Unlike the regular "Save page as" (or Ctrl + s) option provided by web browsers to save web pages to your computer, which saves web page assets in a folder next to the saved web page, this command line tool retrieves the web page assets and converts them into base64 data URLs, using that in the document instead of the regular URLs. As a result, page assets like Javascript, CSS or images are embedded in the page HTML, so all you need is a web browser to access the locally saved web page. Read more

