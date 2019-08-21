Graphics: Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver and SPIR-V Support For OpenGL 4.6
Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver Sees ~30% Performance Boost For APUs
Mesa's RADV Radeon Vulkan driver just saw a big performance optimization land to benefit APUs like Raven Ridge and Picasso, simply systems with no dedicated video memory.
The change by Feral's Alex Smith puts the uncached GTT type at a higher index than the visible vRAM type for these configurations without dedicated vRAM, namely APUs.
Intel Iris Gallium3D Is Close With SPIR-V Support For OpenGL 4.6
This week saw OpenGL 4.6 support finally merged for Intel's i965 Mesa driver and will be part of the upcoming Mesa 19.2 release. Not landed yet but coming soon is the newer Intel "Iris" Gallium3D driver also seeing OpenGL 4.6 support.
Iris Gallium3D has been at OpenGL 4.5 support and is quite near as well with its OpenGL 4.6 support thanks to the shared NIR support and more with the rest of the Intel open-source graphics stack. Though it's looking less likely that OpenGL 4.6 support would be back-ported to Mesa 19.2 for Iris, but we'll see.
Late Coverage of Confidential Computing Consortium
The GPD MicroPC in 3 Minutes [Video Review]
In it I tackle the GPD MicroPC with Ubuntu MATE 19.10. I touch on the same points made in my full text review, but with the added bonus of moving images to illustrate my points, rather than words. Also: WiringPi - Deprecated
