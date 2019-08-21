Games: Smith and Winston, 7 Billion Humans Sale
-
Get ready to blow everything up in Smith and Winston, releasing on August 27th
Smith and Winston is a twin-stick shooter made entirely out of really small voxel blocks, it looks awesome and the destruction possible is also pretty amusing.
Execution Unit have now announced that it's leaving Early Access next week on August 27th.
-
7 Billion Humans turns one year old, Tomorrow Corp put their games on sale to celebrate
Tomorrow Corporation are celebrating their puzzle game 7 Billion Humans turning a year old with a big sale on their games and they support Linux too.
Your chance to pick up a bargain while further supporting another Linux-friendly developer, perhaps something for you to play through for the rest of the weekend?
-
