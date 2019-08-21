Samsung DeX is darn close to the “Chrome Phone” I'd like to see - About Chromebooks
One of the touted features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (as well as other Galaxy S and Note phones since 2017) is Samsung Dex. If you’re not familiar with it, DeX stands for “Desktop Experience”. Essentially, when connecting your DeX supported phone to an external monitor, the DeX environment appears. It’s essentially a custom Android desktop experience with resizable windows.
GNU Guile 2.9.4 (beta) released
We are delighted to announce GNU Guile 2.9.4, the fourth beta release in preparation for the upcoming 3.0 stable series. See the release announcement for full details and a download link. This release enables inlining of references to top-level definitions within a compilation unit, speeding up some programs by impressive amounts. It also improves compilation of floating-point routines like sin, implements the Ghuloum/Dybvig "Fixing Letrec (reloaded)" algorithm, and allows mixed definitions and expressions within lexical contours, as is the case at the top level. Try it out, it's good times! GNU Guile 2.9.4 is a beta release, and as such offers no API or ABI stability guarantees. Users needing a stable Guile are advised to stay on the stable 2.2 series. Experience reports with GNU Guile 2.9.4, good or bad, are very welcome; send them to guile-devel@gnu.org. If you know you found a bug, please do send a note to bug-guile@gnu.org. Happy hacking!
Linux 5.3-rc6
Hello everybody out there using Linux - Iâm doing a (free) operating system (more than just a hobby) for 486 AT clones and a lot of other hardware. This has been brewing for the last 28 years, and is still not done. Iâd like any feedback on any bugs introduced this release (or older bugs too, for that matter). Linus PS. Yes, it's 28 years today since that original announcement paraphrased above. The shortlog below is obviously just for the last week, though. Nothing particularly surprising from the last week - most of the patch is drivers, with networking and rdma being most noticeable, but there's various other things in there too. I wish it was smaller than it is, but it's not _huge_. Bit if things don't calm down during the upcoming week, though, I may have to do an rc8.Also: Linux 5.3-rc6 Released - Marking Linux's 28th Birthday
Android Leftovers
