today's leftovers

Misc
  • Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 158 - The mess that we call credit agencies in the US

    Josh and Kurt talk about the current state of credit security freezes in the US. We recount a thrilling tale of all the things Josh had to do to get new Internet service. It was all quite silly really.

  • Create USB Multiboot GNU/Linux with GLIM
  • Rsync Command Line to Copy ISO Image from External HDD to USB Stick
  • How To Install Docker on Ubuntu 18.04 & Debian 10
  • Vulkan 1.1.121 Brings AMD Device Coherent Memory Extension

    Vulkan 1.1.121 is the newest Sunday morning update to the Vulkan graphics/compute API. In addition to various bug fixes/clarifications to the documentation, there is a new Vulkan extension around device coherent memory support from AMD.

  • Open-Source GPU Drivers For Embedded Have Been Improving But RE'ing Take A While

    Robert Foss of Collabora was back at the Linux Foundation's Open-Source Summit this week to present the latest state of open-source graphics drivers in the embedded space.

    As all of you should know who follow Phoronix regularly, the embedded open-source graphics drivers have been improving a lot with especially Broadcom VC4/V3D, Freedreno for Qualcomm Adreno, and more recently the likes of Panfrost for newer Arm Mali hardware along with other reverse-engineered driver options like Etnaviv for Vivante graphics IP.

  • KSyntaxHighlighting - Over 300 Highlightings...

    I worked yesterday again on the Perl script that creates the highlighting update site used by e.g. Qt Creator.

    I thought it would be perhaps a good idea to create some simple human readable overview with all existing highlighting definitions, too.

  • A 2019 documentation hackfest update

    The GNOME Documentation Team last met for a documentation hackfest back in 2015, following the Open Help Conference hosted by Shaun. After my not so successful attempt at organizing a meetup for both upstream and downstream (Ubuntu) teams to hack on GNOME docs some time in 2017, we finally succeeded in meeting in the upstream format for the West Coast Hackfest from 18th through 21st July 2019. That event organization was kicked off by the folks from the GNOME Engagement team and Foundation staff and gave us an opportunity to hold a co-located event with Documentation, Engagement and the GTK team sharing the venue and allowing for more focused cross-team collaboration.

  • Farewell, GSoC o/

    In the span of last 3 months, I worked on creating a package of Loomio for the Debian repositories. Loomio is a big, complex software to package.
    With over 484 directories and 4607 files as a part of it’s code base, it has a huge number of Ruby and Node dependencies, along with a couple of fonts that it uses.
    Out of which, around 72 ruby gems, 58 node modules, 3 fonts, and other 27 packages which were the reverse dependencies needed work. Both, including packaged and unpackaged libraries.

  • Molly de Blanc: Free software activities (July 2019)

    Debian AH rebranded to the Debian Community Team (CT) after our sprint back in June. We had meetings, both following up on things that happened at the meeting and covering typical business. We created a draft of a new team mission statement, which was premiered, so to speak, at DebConf19.

  • VMware Is Exploring Reducing Meltdown/PTI Overhead With Deferred Flushes

    VMware engineer Nadav Amit who previously pursued "Optpolines" and other possible performance optimizations in light of Spectre / Meltdown vulnerabilities is now proposing patches for deferring PTI flushes to help with addressing the performance overhead caused by Meltdown.

    Kernel page table isolation (PTI) for mitigating Meltdown caused a sizable hit in affected workloads while now Nadav is hoping that improving the behavior around flushes could help in offsetting some of that slowdown.

