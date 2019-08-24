Open Source is more than licenses
A few weeks ago I was honored to deliver the keynote of the Open Source Awards in Edinburgh. I decided to talk about a subject that I wanted to talk about for quite some time but never found the right opportunity for. There is no video recording of my talk but several people asked me for a summary. So I decided to use some spare time in a plane to summarize it in a blog post.
I started to use computers and write software in the early 80s when I was 10 years old. This was also the time when Richard Stallman wrote the 4 freedoms, started the GNU project, founded the FSF and created the GPL. His idea was that users and developers should be in control of the computer they own which requires Free Software. At the time the computing experience was only the personal computer in front of you and the hopefully Free and Open Source software running on it.
The equation was (Personal Hardware) + (Free Software) = (Digital Freedom)
Tuhi - an application to support Wacom SmartPad device\s
Sounds like déjà vu? Right, I posted a post with an almost identical title 18 months ago or so. This is about Tuhi 0.2, new and remodeled and completely different to that. Sort-of.
Tuhi is an application that supports the Wacom SmartPad devices - Bamboo Spark, Bamboo Slate, Bamboo Folio and Intuos Pro. The Bamboo range are digital notepads. They come with a real pen, you draw normally on the pad and use Bluetooth LE and Wacom's Inkspace application later to sync the files to disk. The Intuos Pro is the same but it's designed as a "normal" tablet with the paper mode available as well.
18 months ago, Benjamin Tissoires and I wrote Tuhi as a DBus session daemon. Tuhi would download the drawings from the file and make them available as JSON files over DBus to be converted to SVG or some other format by ... "clients". We wrote a simple commandline tool to debug Tuhi but no GUI, largely in the hope that maybe someone would be interested in doing that. Fast forward to now and that hasn't happened but I had some spare cycles over the last weeks so I present to you: Tuhi 0.2, now with a GTK GUI...
Games: Strength Of The SWORD ULTIMATE, OpenRA, DASH, Resolutiion, Hexa Trains
-
After a successful Kickstarter that planned Linux support and now being released on Steam, the developer of Strength Of The SWORD ULTIMATE has issued a post about platforms no longer happening.
I spoke to the developer personally after a comment was posted on their Kickstarter a few days ago, noting that they were unsure if the Linux and Mac versions were going to happen. Since this was buried in a comment on a Kickstarter post, I wanted to find out what was going on. The developer explained the situation, so I advised them to be open and honest and make a proper announcement on it.
-
OpenRA, the open source game engine for classic RTS games like Command & Conquer, Red Alert and Dune 2000 has a brand new big testing release available.
This includes a bunch of features previously teased and it's quite an exciting one!
-
After multiple updates and not too many sales, the developer of DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes has decided to make the game a bit cheaper in the hopes of attracting more players.
Originally priced $17.99 when it entered Early Access in July, they've slashed it down without any discounts to $14.99. Not a huge difference but with competition so vast with other games doing things in a very similar way (like Million to One Hero), perhaps this will help.
-
Resolutiion, developed with the FOSS game engine Godot Engine is a very promising and stylish fast-paced action-adventure coming to Linux.
If you missed it, one of the team behind Resolutiion actually wrote an article for us about developing on Linux. That was way back in February last year and progress has continue on since then.
-
Developed by Game Studio Abraham Stolk who previously made The Little Crane That Could, Hexa Trains is an economic sim that looks rather interesting with planets full of hexagons.
The developer actually tried to gather funding on Kickstarter, which sadly failed to be successful but they've managed to continue developing it towards a release. Someone else I find interesting, is that they do Linux first with the game ported to Windows using their own SDL2 and OpenGL game engine.
today's leftovers
-
Josh and Kurt talk about the current state of credit security freezes in the US. We recount a thrilling tale of all the things Josh had to do to get new Internet service. It was all quite silly really.
-
Vulkan 1.1.121 is the newest Sunday morning update to the Vulkan graphics/compute API. In addition to various bug fixes/clarifications to the documentation, there is a new Vulkan extension around device coherent memory support from AMD.
-
Robert Foss of Collabora was back at the Linux Foundation's Open-Source Summit this week to present the latest state of open-source graphics drivers in the embedded space.
As all of you should know who follow Phoronix regularly, the embedded open-source graphics drivers have been improving a lot with especially Broadcom VC4/V3D, Freedreno for Qualcomm Adreno, and more recently the likes of Panfrost for newer Arm Mali hardware along with other reverse-engineered driver options like Etnaviv for Vivante graphics IP.
-
I worked yesterday again on the Perl script that creates the highlighting update site used by e.g. Qt Creator.
I thought it would be perhaps a good idea to create some simple human readable overview with all existing highlighting definitions, too.
-
The GNOME Documentation Team last met for a documentation hackfest back in 2015, following the Open Help Conference hosted by Shaun. After my not so successful attempt at organizing a meetup for both upstream and downstream (Ubuntu) teams to hack on GNOME docs some time in 2017, we finally succeeded in meeting in the upstream format for the West Coast Hackfest from 18th through 21st July 2019. That event organization was kicked off by the folks from the GNOME Engagement team and Foundation staff and gave us an opportunity to hold a co-located event with Documentation, Engagement and the GTK team sharing the venue and allowing for more focused cross-team collaboration.
-
In the span of last 3 months, I worked on creating a package of Loomio for the Debian repositories. Loomio is a big, complex software to package.
With over 484 directories and 4607 files as a part of it’s code base, it has a huge number of Ruby and Node dependencies, along with a couple of fonts that it uses.
Out of which, around 72 ruby gems, 58 node modules, 3 fonts, and other 27 packages which were the reverse dependencies needed work. Both, including packaged and unpackaged libraries.
-
Debian AH rebranded to the Debian Community Team (CT) after our sprint back in June. We had meetings, both following up on things that happened at the meeting and covering typical business. We created a draft of a new team mission statement, which was premiered, so to speak, at DebConf19.
-
VMware engineer Nadav Amit who previously pursued "Optpolines" and other possible performance optimizations in light of Spectre / Meltdown vulnerabilities is now proposing patches for deferring PTI flushes to help with addressing the performance overhead caused by Meltdown.
Kernel page table isolation (PTI) for mitigating Meltdown caused a sizable hit in affected workloads while now Nadav is hoping that improving the behavior around flushes could help in offsetting some of that slowdown.
