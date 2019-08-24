Games: Zachtronics, RetroArch, Invisigun Reloaded Eliza from Zachtronics is a Visual Novel that's worth your time Eliza, not the usual type of game Zachtronics are known for but their puzzle games are always great so with the recent release of their Visual Novel game Eliza I was pretty curious about it.

The emulation and media player front-end RetroArch just had a huge new release Today is a big day for the emulation scene, as RetroArch have officially announced a big new release. While it's used for other things, RetroArch is most noted for making emulation a bit easier. Something big that finally made it in is support for real CD-ROM functionality. They say it's far from finished and is very much drive and OS-dependent, with Linux currently being more "fleshed out of the two platforms so far". This feature currently supports these cores: Genesis Plus GX, Mednafen/Beetle PSX, Mednafen/Beetle Saturn, Mednafen/Beetle PCE/Fast and 4DO.

Invisigun Reloaded, a revamp of Invisigun Heroes where everyone is invisible After launching back in 2017, Invisigun Heroes had a great idea and some really fun gameplay with invisible characters but there just wasn't enough to give it a healthy online player-base. Enter Invisigun Reloaded with a revamped single-player campaign.

D9VK 0.20 D9VK 0.20 'Frog Cookie' is out further advancing this great D3D9 to Vulkan layer Developer Joshua Ashton has just today released another build of D9VK code-named 'Frog Cookie', further polishing this D3D9 to Vulkan layer that was forked from DXVK. Included in this release are multiple performance improvements, new fixed function support, multiple new D3D9 features added in and supported including one needed for Undertale, along with little something for Unreal Engine 3 titles so hopefully they should work better. Plenty of bugs were eaten up for this release too—something about Frogs?

