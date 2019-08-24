Games: Zachtronics, RetroArch, Invisigun Reloaded
Eliza from Zachtronics is a Visual Novel that's worth your time
Eliza, not the usual type of game Zachtronics are known for but their puzzle games are always great so with the recent release of their Visual Novel game Eliza I was pretty curious about it.
The emulation and media player front-end RetroArch just had a huge new release
Today is a big day for the emulation scene, as RetroArch have officially announced a big new release. While it's used for other things, RetroArch is most noted for making emulation a bit easier.
Something big that finally made it in is support for real CD-ROM functionality. They say it's far from finished and is very much drive and OS-dependent, with Linux currently being more "fleshed out of the two platforms so far". This feature currently supports these cores: Genesis Plus GX, Mednafen/Beetle PSX, Mednafen/Beetle Saturn, Mednafen/Beetle PCE/Fast and 4DO.
Invisigun Reloaded, a revamp of Invisigun Heroes where everyone is invisible
After launching back in 2017, Invisigun Heroes had a great idea and some really fun gameplay with invisible characters but there just wasn't enough to give it a healthy online player-base. Enter Invisigun Reloaded with a revamped single-player campaign.
D9VK 0.20
Odroid-N2 media player bundle runs Amlogic-optimized CoreELEC
Hardkernel has released a media player bundle of its Odroid-N2 SBC loaded with CoreELEC, an Amlogic-optimized fork of LibreELEC. The CoreELEC Edition costs $65 (2GB RAM) or $75 (4GB) with case, PSU, and 8GB microSD card. Hardkernel has launched an Odroid-N2 CoreELEC Edition that combines the open-spec, community backed Odroid-N2 SBC with CoreELEC — a Linux distribution that showcases the Kodi media center stack. Like OpenELEC, CoreELEC is a fork of the Kodi-oriented LibreELEC distribution, in this case optimized for Amlogic processors such as the Odroid-N2’s hexa-core Amlogic S922X SoC.
Ubuntu & Debian Moving Along With Plans For Removing Python 2 Packages
With Debian 10 "Buster" out the door and Python 2 hitting end-of-life at the end of the year, Debian is working on their process of removing Python 2 packages that don't get ported to Python 3 and Ubuntu is working on similar action for their Python 2 packages not found in upstream Debian. Debian 10 will continue offering Python 2 support but looking ahead to Debian 11 "Bullseye" and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is where each distribution is looking to respectively do away with their older support and just focus on Python 3. With just a little more than five months to go until Python 2 will officially be retired, they are working on transitioning capable packages over to using Python 3 where able and for unmaintained code comes down to removing them when there are no reverse dependencies.
