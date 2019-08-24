Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Zachtronics, RetroArch, Invisigun Reloaded

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 26th of August 2019 06:22:06 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Eliza from Zachtronics is a Visual Novel that's worth your time

    Eliza, not the usual type of game Zachtronics are known for but their puzzle games are always great so with the recent release of their Visual Novel game Eliza I was pretty curious about it.

  • The emulation and media player front-end RetroArch just had a huge new release

    Today is a big day for the emulation scene, as RetroArch have officially announced a big new release. While it's used for other things, RetroArch is most noted for making emulation a bit easier.

    Something big that finally made it in is support for real CD-ROM functionality. They say it's far from finished and is very much drive and OS-dependent, with Linux currently being more "fleshed out of the two platforms so far". This feature currently supports these cores: Genesis Plus GX, Mednafen/Beetle PSX, Mednafen/Beetle Saturn, Mednafen/Beetle PCE/Fast and 4DO.

  • Invisigun Reloaded, a revamp of Invisigun Heroes where everyone is invisible

    After launching back in 2017, Invisigun Heroes had a great idea and some really fun gameplay with invisible characters but there just wasn't enough to give it a healthy online player-base. Enter Invisigun Reloaded with a revamped single-player campaign.

»

More in Tux Machines

Games: Zachtronics, RetroArch, Invisigun Reloaded

  • Eliza from Zachtronics is a Visual Novel that's worth your time
    Eliza, not the usual type of game Zachtronics are known for but their puzzle games are always great so with the recent release of their Visual Novel game Eliza I was pretty curious about it.
  • The emulation and media player front-end RetroArch just had a huge new release
    Today is a big day for the emulation scene, as RetroArch have officially announced a big new release. While it's used for other things, RetroArch is most noted for making emulation a bit easier. Something big that finally made it in is support for real CD-ROM functionality. They say it's far from finished and is very much drive and OS-dependent, with Linux currently being more "fleshed out of the two platforms so far". This feature currently supports these cores: Genesis Plus GX, Mednafen/Beetle PSX, Mednafen/Beetle Saturn, Mednafen/Beetle PCE/Fast and 4DO.
  • Invisigun Reloaded, a revamp of Invisigun Heroes where everyone is invisible
    After launching back in 2017, Invisigun Heroes had a great idea and some really fun gameplay with invisible characters but there just wasn't enough to give it a healthy online player-base. Enter Invisigun Reloaded with a revamped single-player campaign.

D9VK 0.20

  • D9VK 0.20 'Frog Cookie' is out further advancing this great D3D9 to Vulkan layer
    Developer Joshua Ashton has just today released another build of D9VK code-named 'Frog Cookie', further polishing this D3D9 to Vulkan layer that was forked from DXVK. Included in this release are multiple performance improvements, new fixed function support, multiple new D3D9 features added in and supported including one needed for Undertale, along with little something for Unreal Engine 3 titles so hopefully they should work better. Plenty of bugs were eaten up for this release too—something about Frogs?
  • D9VK 0.20 Offers Performance Improvements, New Features For Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan
    Joshua Ashton has released D9VK 0.20 "Frog Cookie" as the newest version of this project mapping Direct3D 9 over Vulkan to help improve the Windows gaming on Linux experience. As is commonly the case for these different Direct3D over Vulkan translation layers, D9VK 0.20 brings more performance improvements. There are various optimizations, no longer using device local memory for shader constant buffers, and other performance improvements.

Odroid-N2 media player bundle runs Amlogic-optimized CoreELEC

Hardkernel has released a media player bundle of its Odroid-N2 SBC loaded with CoreELEC, an Amlogic-optimized fork of LibreELEC. The CoreELEC Edition costs $65 (2GB RAM) or $75 (4GB) with case, PSU, and 8GB microSD card. Hardkernel has launched an Odroid-N2 CoreELEC Edition that combines the open-spec, community backed Odroid-N2 SBC with CoreELEC — a Linux distribution that showcases the Kodi media center stack. Like OpenELEC, CoreELEC is a fork of the Kodi-oriented LibreELEC distribution, in this case optimized for Amlogic processors such as the Odroid-N2’s hexa-core Amlogic S922X SoC. Read more

Ubuntu & Debian Moving Along With Plans For Removing Python 2 Packages

With Debian 10 "Buster" out the door and Python 2 hitting end-of-life at the end of the year, Debian is working on their process of removing Python 2 packages that don't get ported to Python 3 and Ubuntu is working on similar action for their Python 2 packages not found in upstream Debian. Debian 10 will continue offering Python 2 support but looking ahead to Debian 11 "Bullseye" and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is where each distribution is looking to respectively do away with their older support and just focus on Python 3. With just a little more than five months to go until Python 2 will officially be retired, they are working on transitioning capable packages over to using Python 3 where able and for unmaintained code comes down to removing them when there are no reverse dependencies. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6