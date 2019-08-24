RaspEX Project Brings Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" with LXDE to the Raspberry Pi 4
While Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" is not out yet, RaspEX Build 190807 is here based on it and designed to run on the latest Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer, which comes with impressive hardware, including a Quad-Core 1.5GHz 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU, up to 4GB RAM, as well as on-board dual-band 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 (BLE).
Apart from being based on the upcoming Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" operating system, due for release on October 17th, the new RaspEX release also includes packages from the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series and the open-source Linaro software for ARM SoCs, and it's powered by the Linux 4.19.63 kernel.
Plasma desktop with global menu, app title and panel buttons
Several weeks ago, I wrote my article slash guide on how to style the Plasma desktop to appear somewhat like a Mac. It wasn't a perfect one-to-one transformation, but it was sufficiently pretty and elegant. Then I got me thinking. How far can I take this experiment? How about full Unity? Again, this ain't a new topic, and I have already made the Plasma instance on my Asus Vivobook, which used to run Trusty and have since been upgraded to Bionic, look somewhat like the Unity desktop - in addition to the actual Unity desktop, that is. Not a complete change, though. And that's my next objective. However, this is a rather lengthy and non-trivial topic, so I'll start with something simpler. Let's first see how you can have integrated buttons for maximized windows and application titles in the top panel in Plasma.
Android Leftovers
Neptune 6.0 Linux Distro Released, It's Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"
Dubbed "Spike," the Neptune 6.0 release is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system and powered by the Linux 4.19.37 kernel, which is patched with all the necessary hardware support for latest devices. It also ships with the KDE Plasma 5.14.5 desktop environment, which brings various improvements and new features over previous releases. "Plasma Discover is able to upgrade hardware firmware now and features a more modern and polished look and feel," said the devs in the release announcement. "New improved desktop effects and handling of compositing in the window manager KWin result in a better more fluid user experience. The lockscreen is now invoked when changing users."
The Many Features and Improvements of the KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop Environment
Long-time KDE developer Nate Graham shares in his latest blog posts (here and here) some of the new features and improvements coming to the KDE Plasma 5.17 desktop environment, starting with the ability for GTK3 apps with CSD (Client-side decorations) and headerbars to respect the active KDE color scheme when using the Breeze GTK theme. Also new in KDE Plasma 5.17 is support for the zwp_linux_dmabuf_v1 interface on Wayland in the KWin window manager, which should offer better performance and lower memory usage, the ability to set a maximum volume that is lower than 100 percent, along with audio feedback support for the volume slider when you finished dragging it.
