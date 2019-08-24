RaspEX Project Brings Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" with LXDE to the Raspberry Pi 4

While Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" is not out yet, RaspEX Build 190807 is here based on it and designed to run on the latest Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer, which comes with impressive hardware, including a Quad-Core 1.5GHz 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU, up to 4GB RAM, as well as on-board dual-band 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 (BLE). Apart from being based on the upcoming Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" operating system, due for release on October 17th, the new RaspEX release also includes packages from the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series and the open-source Linaro software for ARM SoCs, and it's powered by the Linux 4.19.63 kernel.

Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Makes It Easier to Patch the Linux Kernel without Rebooting

Powered by the Linux 5.0 kernel series from Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS is the third maintenance updates to the long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating system series, which is supported by Canonical with security and software updates for at least five years, until 2023. Apart from the updated kernel and graphics stacks, the Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS release also introduces enhanced Livepatch desktop integration to make it easier for users of the GNOME desktop environment to patch the Linux kernel without rebooting their systems.

Allwinner-based Pico-ITX SBCs launch on Kickstarter

ActPower Taiwan has gone to Kickstarter to launch three “Project-X-A1” Pico-ITX boards starting at $44 that run Linux on Allwinner H2+, H3, and H5 SoCs and support Raspberry Pi HATs and homegrown expansion modules. Embedded technology vendor ActPower Taiwan has launched a Project-X project for small-volume manufacturers and individual buyers, starting with three Pico-ITX form-factor Project-X-AI boards with Allwinner SoCs. ActPower is launching the SBCs on Kickstarter with shipments due in November if it meets the modest $4,818 funding goal by Sep. 30.