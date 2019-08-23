Android Leftovers
Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Makes It Easier to Patch the Linux Kernel without Rebooting
Powered by the Linux 5.0 kernel series from Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS is the third maintenance updates to the long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating system series, which is supported by Canonical with security and software updates for at least five years, until 2023. Apart from the updated kernel and graphics stacks, the Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS release also introduces enhanced Livepatch desktop integration to make it easier for users of the GNOME desktop environment to patch the Linux kernel without rebooting their systems.
Allwinner-based Pico-ITX SBCs launch on Kickstarter
ActPower Taiwan has gone to Kickstarter to launch three “Project-X-A1” Pico-ITX boards starting at $44 that run Linux on Allwinner H2+, H3, and H5 SoCs and support Raspberry Pi HATs and homegrown expansion modules. Embedded technology vendor ActPower Taiwan has launched a Project-X project for small-volume manufacturers and individual buyers, starting with three Pico-ITX form-factor Project-X-AI boards with Allwinner SoCs. ActPower is launching the SBCs on Kickstarter with shipments due in November if it meets the modest $4,818 funding goal by Sep. 30.
Plasma desktop with global menu, app title and panel buttons
Several weeks ago, I wrote my article slash guide on how to style the Plasma desktop to appear somewhat like a Mac. It wasn't a perfect one-to-one transformation, but it was sufficiently pretty and elegant. Then I got me thinking. How far can I take this experiment? How about full Unity? Again, this ain't a new topic, and I have already made the Plasma instance on my Asus Vivobook, which used to run Trusty and have since been upgraded to Bionic, look somewhat like the Unity desktop - in addition to the actual Unity desktop, that is. Not a complete change, though. And that's my next objective. However, this is a rather lengthy and non-trivial topic, so I'll start with something simpler. Let's first see how you can have integrated buttons for maximized windows and application titles in the top panel in Plasma.
