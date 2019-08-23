Language Selection

Kernel: Linux 5.3, Graphics and More

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 27th of August 2019 06:22:54 AM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
Linux
  • Linux 5.3 Moves Ahead With No Longer Advertising RdRand On Older AMD CPUs/APUs

    Just prior to yesterday's Linux 5.3-rc6 kernel release, a change was pulled into the code-base that disables the advertising of RdRand support on older AMD CPUs/APUs.

    The change pulled into the current Linux 5.3 tree (as opposed to being delayed until Linux 5.4) is over hiding RdRand support on AMD Bulldozer and Jaguar era processors. RdRand is the instruction for returning random numbers from the CPU for what began as an Intel extension. The RdRand instruction will continue to function on affected AMD processors if encountered but the CPU ID bit is being cleared so that it won't be advertised for software checking for the presence of this bit. This is being done since those pre-Zen AMD CPUs tend to have issues with their RdRand instruction support following suspend/resume cycles for many motherboards.

  • Linux Kernel Clearing Up Intel CPU Names With Proliferation Of Different Cores

    Stemming from recent discussions over Intel's Linux enablement for Intel's Lightning Mountain SoC that characterized it as a "AIRMONT_NP" for a "network processor" even though it's not limited to networking use-cases, and with Intel's proliferation of different CPU cores in general, the Linux kernel is seeing some cleaning up of their different Intel CPU names.

    Within macro definitions and the like, the Intel CPU/core names are being cleaned up to better follow their naming convention of INTEL followed by the family, micro-architecture, and possible differentiations based on market segments.

  • VKMS Getting PRIME Import Support For Helping To Test Linux's PRIME Functionality

    The VKMS virtual kernel mode-setting driver is seeing support for PRIME import added to it so this software solution can be used for helping to test multi-GPU PRIME configurations on Linux even without the hardware attached.

  • AMD Renoir Graphics Power Management Gets Wired Up

    While AMD's next-gen Renoir APUs are Vega-based and not Navi, beyond the initial Linux driver enablement seen over the past few weeks coming out a few days ago were a set of patches just getting the power management in order.

    The graphics power management support for Renoir is where we're seeing a larger deviation in the driver code than the rest of the driver enablement that mostly pegs it as a Vega/GFX9 Raven Ridge refresh past Picasso. The power features for Renoir has come in at 37 patches amounting to around one thousand lines of new code, more than would be necessary for just a Raven Ridge / Picasso facsimile.

KDE and GNOME GSoC Reports

  • Day 92 – The last day
    After the second coding period, I was in the begin of the backend development. I’ll list and explain what was made in this period. After GSoC, I’ll still work on Khipu to move it out from Beta soon, then, I’ll fix the bugs and try to implement the things that are missing and new features.
  • Millan Castro Vilariño: GSoC: Final report
    Google Summer of Code 2019 has come to an end. This post is part of my final submission. It summarizes my contribution to Pitivi, providing links to my work. My proposal consisted on a interval time system with different applications for Pitivi video editor. Originally, one of the applications would be to be able to set up markers at selected positions in the timeline, to store user metada. After the first discussions it was clear that the core of the whole problem would be to implement the markers abstraction in GES (GStreamer Editing Services). They could store the information about position and duration needed. This was the base of my work.
  • Final Report for Google SoC'19
    The ultimate goal of my project was to redesign and redevelop the GTK’s official website https://gtk.org by providing it a design that follows current trends and content updation that really matters to the users and developers by using modern static site generators. This website uses Gitlab CI for deployment purposes. The project is a major milestone belonging to the release of GTK 4.0.

