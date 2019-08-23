man-db 2.8.7 and status of WebKitGTK in Debian
-
man-db 2.8.7
I’ve released man-db 2.8.7 (announcement, NEWS), and uploaded it to Debian unstable.
There are a few things of note that I wanted to talk about here. Firstly, I made some further improvements to the seccomp sandbox originally introduced in 2.8.0. I do still think it’s correct to try to confine subprocesses this way as a defence against malicious documents, but it’s also been a pretty rough ride for some users, especially those who use various kinds of VPNs or antivirus programs that install themselves using /etc/ld.so.preload and cause other programs to perform additional system calls. As well as a few specific tweaks, a recent discussion on LWN reminded me that it would be better to make seccomp return EPERM rather than raising SIGSYS, since that’s easier to handle gracefully: in particular, it fixes an odd corner case related to glibc’s nscd handling.
-
The status of WebKitGTK in Debian
Like all other major browser engines, WebKit is a project that evolves very fast with releases every few weeks containing new features and security fixes.
WebKitGTK is available in Debian under the webkit2gtk name, and we are doing our best to provide the most up-to-date packages for as many users as possible.
I would like to give a quick summary of the status of WebKitGTK in Debian: what you can expect and where you can find the packages.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 159 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE and GNOME GSoC Reports
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Fedora: rpminspect, Fedora Program Managemen and how RPM packages are made
Recent comments
13 hours 8 min ago
14 hours 1 min ago
14 hours 4 min ago
1 day 20 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 6 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago
3 days 1 hour ago
3 days 2 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago