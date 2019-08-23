Like all other major browser engines, WebKit is a project that evolves very fast with releases every few weeks containing new features and security fixes.

WebKitGTK is available in Debian under the webkit2gtk name, and we are doing our best to provide the most up-to-date packages for as many users as possible.

I would like to give a quick summary of the status of WebKitGTK in Debian: what you can expect and where you can find the packages.