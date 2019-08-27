Drauger OS Makes a Capable Linux Game Console Platform
This distro lacks an OS upgrade mechanism. So upgrading to the next release requires a fresh installation. However, system updates to the existing installation come from Ubuntu and are regularly updated by Drauger OS.
If you play around with the live session, the default user name is "user" or "default." The default password is "toor."
Complete instructions are found in the Readme.pdf file. Also, check out the Welcome screen. It provides access to help files and shows buttons that open links to the distribution's website, launch a tool for installing third-party drivers, and link to some online resources.
There is also a tutorial button on the Welcome screen that opens a series of pop-up messages about the desktop elements. The welcome window is pretty straightforward to use and navigate.
