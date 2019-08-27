Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu Podcast, Ubuntu 19.10 Daily Builds with Gnome 3.34 Beta, Bashing Deb/APT/Aptitude to Promote Snaps/Snapd, Ubuntu on Ibase
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S12E21 – Rebelstar Raiders
This week we?ve been using Unity and learning about code of conduct incident response. We bring you a bumper crop of news and events from the Ubuntu community plus we round up some of our favourite stories from the tech world.
It?s Season 12 Episode 21 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Ubuntu 19.10 Daily Builds with Gnome 3.34 Beta Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Ubuntu 19.10 Daily Builds. as of 28 August, with Gnome 3.34 Beta For links and more, look here: https://www.linuxmadesimple.info/2019/08/ubuntu-1910-daily-builds.html Background Music: The Big Beat 80s by Kevin MacLeod, Syrinx Starr
A technical comparison between snaps and debs
Snap installations are also different from debs. Since snaps are fully self-contained applications, during the installation, the snap package (SquashFS filesystem archive) is decompressed and mounted as a read-only loopback device, with a separate writable private area created in the user’s home directory. Because snaps contains all the elements required to run an application, their disk footprint is typically larger than an equivalent Deb package. This is partially mitigated by having snaps compressed, and in some cases they might actually have a smaller size on the disk.
During the installation, a security profile will be created for the snap, which will determine what the snap can or cannot do once run. By default, snaps cannot access other snaps, or ever the underlying system. Specific overrides are required, which we will touch upon shortly. Furthermore, the isolated manner in which snaps are configured means that once the user removes a snap, all the assets are completely removed from the system.
Snaps are cryptographically signed. Users can install snaps that originate outside the Snap Store by providing an explicit, manual override flag. This is common during development, allowing developers to test their snaps before uploading them to the store.
Compact embedded computer features Ryzen Embedded V1000
Ibase’s compact, Ubuntu-ready “CMI300-988” embedded computer is based on its MI988 Mini-ITX board equipped with a quad-core AMD Ryzen Embedded V1807B. Highlights include up to 32GB DDR4, HDMI and DP, and 4x USB 3.1 ports.
[...]
The CMI300-988 runs Windows 10 or Ubuntu 18.04 with Linux Kernel 4.14.14 on AMD’s top-of-the-line V1807B model with 4x Zen cores and 8x threads clocked to 3.35/3.8GHz. The 35-54W TDP V1807B features the high-end, 11-compute-unit version of AMD’s impressive Vega GPU.
Thunderbird 68 Released with Dark Theme
Thunderbird - the widely popular free and open-source desktop email client for Linux, Windows - releases latest version 68. This release, as the official announcement says - sets the ground for future release. Which means, the foundation have been laid now for upcoming Thunderbird software.
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
11 surprising ways you use Linux every day
Linux runs almost everything these days, but many people are not aware of that. Some might be aware of Linux and might have heard that this operating system runs supercomputers. According to Top500, Linux now powers the five-hundred fastest computers in the world. Go to their site and search for "Linux" to see the results for yourself. You might not be aware that Linux powers NASA. NASA’s Pleiades supercomputer runs Linux. The International Space Station switched from Windows to Linux six years ago due to the operating system's reliability. NASA even recently deployed three "Astrobee" robots—which run Linux—to the International Space Station.
