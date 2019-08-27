New Linux Magazine Behind Its Old Paywall
As one who has been watching Linux for a long time, I'm saddened to mark the end of Linux Journal, which was just announced this week. I know what you're thinking – aren't they a competitor? But it isn't like that. The community spirit of the open source world is an umbrella for everyone in it – including publishers. If anything, there has always been a kind of camaraderie among the Linux mags.
I knew about Linux Journal long before I had this job. In fact, my associations with Linux Journal date to an earlier era in IT publishing – back to when I was working for other magazines, like SysAdmin and C Users Journal. Linux Journal has been around for so long that I was especially surprised to read the comments on their site that said, "What? You're gone already? I just found out about you!"
Huh, you use Linux, and you've never heard of Linux Journal?
That made me consider how important it is to spread the word about worthy IT publications. In the old days, publishers spent a lot of money on branding and direct marketing to be sure everyone knew they were out there, but all that ended a couple market crashes back. Nowadays, most of our readers hear about us from other readers, unless they happen to live near a full-service IT newsstand, which are also getting rarer in this world.
Bookkeeping the FOSS way
Automatic backups to external media
Backup with restic
Shimmer dimmer
Zack's Kernel News
The prpl Foundation
Open hardware and crowdfunding
Managing your tasks at the command line with TaskBook
Calculating weekdays and dates with Go
On the DVD: Linux Mint 19.2 “MATE Edition” and Debian 10 “Buster”
This month in Linux Voice.
GPX viewer
Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" Released
DIY photography tools
Streaming services on LibreELEC 9.0 with Kodi 18.0
FOSSPicks
Firewall management
Setting up a local DNS server with Unbound
Rclone as a helper for external backups
Memorable but secure passwords
Copyright law and licensing on the Internet
Thunderbird 68 Released with Dark Theme
Thunderbird - the widely popular free and open-source desktop email client for Linux, Windows - releases latest version 68. This release, as the official announcement says - sets the ground for future release. Which means, the foundation have been laid now for upcoming Thunderbird software.
11 surprising ways you use Linux every day
Linux runs almost everything these days, but many people are not aware of that. Some might be aware of Linux and might have heard that this operating system runs supercomputers. According to Top500, Linux now powers the five-hundred fastest computers in the world. Go to their site and search for "Linux" to see the results for yourself. You might not be aware that Linux powers NASA. NASA’s Pleiades supercomputer runs Linux. The International Space Station switched from Windows to Linux six years ago due to the operating system's reliability. NASA even recently deployed three "Astrobee" robots—which run Linux—to the International Space Station.
