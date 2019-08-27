Fedora and Red Hat: Modularity at Flock 2019, OpenShift and More
Modularity at Flock 2019
The Modularity Team was able to hold a session at Flock 2019 to gather feedback and discuss a few issues. The session was well attended and there was a bunch of great discussion.
We then asked people to vote on what they felt were the most important items that we should focus on. As you can see in the picture, which is a little cryptic, “offline local builds,” “OBS/COPR Compat,” “upgrade path,” and “default streams in BR”. As we elaborate on the outcomes of each topic we will also explain the somewhat cryptic shorthand we used for each topic.
KaaS Vs PaaS: Mirantis Kubernetes-As-A-Service Vs OpenShift
Many companies who use Kubernetes today do it using Red Hat’s OpenShift distribution, so one question we often hear from users asking about the Mirantis Kubernetes as a Service beta is “How is KaaS different from OpenShift?”
The short answer is that OpenShift is a Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Mirantis KaaS is…well…a KaaS. These two concepts are different. Let me explain.
OpenShift is a Platform as a Service, or PaaS, that just happens to use Kubernetes as its underlying substrate. But just because a PaaS uses K8s, that doesn’t automatically make it a KaaS.
OpenShift Scale-CI: Part 1 – Evolution
In order to make efficient use of the lab hardware or the hourly paid compute and storage in public cloud which might get very expensive at large scale, automation does a better job at optimization than humans do at the endless wash. rinse and repeat cycle of CI-based testing. This led us to create automation and tooling which works on any cloud provider and runs performance and scale tests to cover various components of OpenShift; Kubelet, Control plane, SDN, Monitoring with Prometheus, Router, Logging, Cluster Limits and Storage can all be tested with the click of a button.
We used to spend weeks to running tests and capturing data. Scale-CI speeds up the process, thus saving lots of time and money on compute and storage resources. Most importantly: It gave us the time to work on creative tasks like tooling and designing new scale tests to add to the framework.
Not every team or user has the luxury of building automation, tooling and access to the hardware to test how well their application or OpenShift component is working at scales above 2000 nodes . Being part of the Performance and Scalability team, we have access to a huge amount of hardware resources and this motivated us to build Scale-CI in such a way that anyone can come use it and participate in the community around it. Users can submit a pull request on Github with a set of templates to get their workload onboarded into the pipeline. The onboarded workloads are automatically tested at scale on an OpenShift cluster built with the latest and greatest builds. It doesn’t hurt that this entire process is managed and maintained by the OpenShift Scalability team.
Red Hat Customer Portal named one of the "Ten Best Support Websites" for ninth consecutive year
We’re excited to announce that for the ninth consecutive year, the Red Hat Customer Portal has been named one of the "Top Ten Best Support Websites" by the Association of Support Professionals (ASP).
The ASP is a global membership organization for customer support managers and professionals. Its "Ten Best Support Websites" competition, now celebrating its 21st year, showcases excellence in online service and support. Selected by a panel of judges with experience in web support design and implementation, winners are scored in 25 different areas.
For the last nine years, the awards program has highlighted the continued evolution of Red Hat’s Customer Portal and commitment to improving our customers’ experience.
This year’s award submission highlighted how the Red Hat Customer Portal is implementing tools that help users self-solve issues, as well as improving user experiences across the site based on customer feedback.
Hardening Gluster Installations with TLS
Data availability, confidentiality, and integrity are important aspects of security. One concern is securing the data and control information used by Gluster nodes which flows over the network. To address this problem network encryption can now be enabled in Gluster using TLS. Encrypting communications between glusterd, Gluster client, and the Gluster server will add significant complexity to any attacker attempting to abuse the Gluster nodes and services.
Deployment guidelines recommend that Gluster?s internal network should be isolated and not accessible to general users. Even with an isolated network, requiring these connections to use cryptography can prevent access to in-flight network data from attackers with access to these internal networks.
Enabling encryption requires an attacker to be able to successfully authenticate before being able to interact with Gluster nodes and services.
Kogito for Quarkus intelligent applications
The Quarkus project is becoming quite popular among developers. Quarkus provides a fast-dev environment, and it has already a set of libraries, standards, and frameworks that are made available through extensions like RestEasy, Panache, SmallRye, Keycloak, and Kafka. Additionally, you can start using Kogito today to create intelligent Quarkus applications.
How Will Open Source Deal With Success?
That level of success was perhaps most succinctly explained to me at the event by Chris Aniszczyk, COO at the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). “This is the golden age of open source and we are hitting more industries now,” Aniszczyk told me during an interview at the show. “If you are a developer in open source you can find a good job in so many different areas.”
Aniszczyk’s optimistic tone followed a brief keynote address by Red Hat CTO Chris Wright, who stated flatly that “open source has won,” citing the dramatic increase in GitHub users and numbers from the Linux Foundation touting the financial benefits of open source software. That statement of open source success wasn’t necessarily the most controversial as it was made at an open source-focused event.
However, Wright also spent some of his limited time on stage and a considerable part of a follow up interview questioning how the ecosystem was going to deal with its success.
“Part of winning is that with great power comes great responsibility,” Wright said on stage. He explained that the community had changed from its humble origins based on the benefits of sharing software code to where it’s at today in powering some of the largest corporate entities.
Thunderbird 68 Released with Dark Theme
Thunderbird - the widely popular free and open-source desktop email client for Linux, Windows - releases latest version 68. This release, as the official announcement says - sets the ground for future release. Which means, the foundation have been laid now for upcoming Thunderbird software.
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
11 surprising ways you use Linux every day
Linux runs almost everything these days, but many people are not aware of that. Some might be aware of Linux and might have heard that this operating system runs supercomputers. According to Top500, Linux now powers the five-hundred fastest computers in the world. Go to their site and search for "Linux" to see the results for yourself. You might not be aware that Linux powers NASA. NASA’s Pleiades supercomputer runs Linux. The International Space Station switched from Windows to Linux six years ago due to the operating system's reliability. NASA even recently deployed three "Astrobee" robots—which run Linux—to the International Space Station.
