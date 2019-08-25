GNOME/GTK: GTK BoF at Guadec, Rust Hackfest in Berlin and Pitivi GSoC 2019 Final Report
Matthias Clasen: GTK BoF at Guadec
We also discussed things outside GTK proper that will keep applications from porting to GTK4. This includes commonly used libraries such as GtkSourceView, vte and webkitgtk, which all will need GTK4 ports before applications that depend on them can be ported. Some of this work is already underway; but any help in this area is appreciated!
Another potential blocker for GTK4 porting is platform support. The GL renderer works well on Linux; the Vulkan renderer needs some fixups. On Windows we currently use cairo fallback, which may be good enough for 4.0. Alternatively, we could merge existing work for using the GL renderer with ANGLE. The situation is less pleasant on OS X, where we don’t have a working backend; if you want to help us here, the first still would be to adapt the GDK backend to changes in GDK.
GTK 4.0 Isn't Expected To Be Released Until Autumn 2020
GTK 4.0 won't be out this year, nor is it expected next spring as part of the GNOME 3.36 cycle, but now the developers believe this next major tool-kit update will be ready to ship in just over one year's time with the autumn release of GNOME 3.38.
Taking place the past few days was GNOME's annual GUADEC conference where understandably were a lot of discussions around GTK4.
Julian Sparber: Rust Hackfest in Berlin
It was a lot of fun hanging out with all the GNOME people who were in Berlin for this. I unfortunately had some unexpected deadlines from my University. Therefore I couldn’t hack as much as I wanted but I still got a couple of things done.
I spent most of the time on an example which shows how to implement drag and drop reordering of rows in a GtkListbox which is bound to a ListModel. Sadly I didn’t have the time to fix the few reaming issues (mostly commenting the code), therefore it’s not yet merged. This is the pull request to gtk-rs.
Swayamjeet Swain: GSoC 2019 Final Report
This year I worked on Pitivi, an Open Source Video Editor. With GSoC coming to an end, this post is a brief summary of the tasks that were done during the period, the things that were implemented, the work that is ongoing and the future plans that are left to do.
My project involved implementing Nesting Timelines in Pitivi, such that the clips can be easily nested to form one single clip.
