Python Programming Leftovers
7 years of Django in 7-ish days
Spring was quite an "interesting time" for my personal project: WaterOnMars.
Indeed I started to work on adding a new feature (a first in a while but maybe the topic of another post) but each time I was pushing or deploying code I was suddenly getting back warnings unrelated to my changes but pointing at core components like, err... Python or Django versions being deprecated.
How to Install PyCharm on Debian 10
PyCharm is an intelligent and fully featured IDE for Python developed by JetBrains. It also provides support for Javascript, Typescript, and CSS etc. You can also extend PyCharm features by using plugins. By using PyCharm plugins you can also get support for frameworks like Django, Flask. We can also use PyCharm for other programming languages like HTML, SQL, Javascript, CSS and more. In this tutorial, you are going to learn how to install PyCharm on Debian 10.
New Python on CheckiO
There are some cool changes that I’m excited to share with you. We’ve updated the Python version that has been used on CheckiO to the latest Python 3.8 and, while it’s in alpha testing, all CheckiO users are able to try it out right now.
Here I wanted to highlight some of the newly available features.
Canaries Can Tweet: Preview New Features with Conda Canary
Conda-canary is the pre-defaults-release channel for conda — it has the most recent version of conda. On occasion it will also have the latest pre-defaults-release of conda-build and other conda dependencies such as ruamel.yaml. Normally, a patch release of conda or conda-build will live in the conda-canary channel for one to two days before being promoted to the default channel. A larger minor or major release may live in conda-canary for several weeks.
The purpose of this release step is to give the latest version of conda a chance to be tested “in the wild” before being pushed to the public. As maintainers, we rely on feedback from conda-canary users to determine the impact a new conda release will have on users. It is crucial for understanding what issues people may have, and gives us time to fix them before releasing conda to the default channel.
Thunderbird 68 Released with Dark Theme
Thunderbird - the widely popular free and open-source desktop email client for Linux, Windows - releases latest version 68. This release, as the official announcement says - sets the ground for future release. Which means, the foundation have been laid now for upcoming Thunderbird software.
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
11 surprising ways you use Linux every day
Linux runs almost everything these days, but many people are not aware of that. Some might be aware of Linux and might have heard that this operating system runs supercomputers. According to Top500, Linux now powers the five-hundred fastest computers in the world. Go to their site and search for "Linux" to see the results for yourself. You might not be aware that Linux powers NASA. NASA’s Pleiades supercomputer runs Linux. The International Space Station switched from Windows to Linux six years ago due to the operating system's reliability. NASA even recently deployed three "Astrobee" robots—which run Linux—to the International Space Station.
