Graphics: NVIDIA, Intel and Vulkan/DXVK
NVIDIA 435.21 & 435.19.02 Linux Drivers Released
NVIDIA has promoted their 435.17 Linux driver as their newest short-lived driver release while also issuing a new Vulkan beta driver.
Earlier this month they released the NVIDIA 435.17 Linux driver while today's update to the 435.17 release just makes it their official short-lived branch release. The only mentioned change is fixing a bug that caused the X.Org Server to crash when using HardDPMS functionality.
Intel Begins Setting Up Driver Mappings For Classic vs. Gallium3D OpenGL Linux Drivers
Intel has previously indicated they plan for their new "Iris" Gallium3D driver to become their default OpenGL driver for Linux by EOY 2019 as far as Broadwell graphics and newer are concerned. Working in that direction and acknowledging their "Gen 12" Tiger Lake graphics will only be supported under Gallium3D OpenGL, they have begun establishing the driver mappings to handle the change-over.
DXVK 1.3.3 Improves Clang/libc++ Compatibility, Other New Bits
Philip Rebohle just tagged DXVK 1.3.3. With this update there is better compatibility with the LLVM toolchain in the form of the Clang compiler and libc++ as the C++ standard library. But on the gaming front there is now proper hazard tracking for resource views to fix issues like the game Shining Resonance: Refrain with AMD hardware. DXVK 1.3.3 also fixes a "weird" issue with Far Cry Primal's graphics turning red and also fixes a rendering issue with the SteamVR Performance Test.
Thunderbird 68 Released with Dark Theme
Thunderbird - the widely popular free and open-source desktop email client for Linux, Windows - releases latest version 68. This release, as the official announcement says - sets the ground for future release. Which means, the foundation have been laid now for upcoming Thunderbird software.
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
11 surprising ways you use Linux every day
Linux runs almost everything these days, but many people are not aware of that. Some might be aware of Linux and might have heard that this operating system runs supercomputers. According to Top500, Linux now powers the five-hundred fastest computers in the world. Go to their site and search for "Linux" to see the results for yourself. You might not be aware that Linux powers NASA. NASA’s Pleiades supercomputer runs Linux. The International Space Station switched from Windows to Linux six years ago due to the operating system's reliability. NASA even recently deployed three "Astrobee" robots—which run Linux—to the International Space Station.
Similar but later coverage from Liam
NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver 435.19.02, plus 435.21 stable driver released
DXVK 1.3.3 is out, a small and tidy release for the D3D11 and D3D10 to Vulkan layer