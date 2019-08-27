Bastian Ilsø Hougaard: GNOME Developer Documentation – The Bottom-Up Approach
This year’s GUADEC took place in Greece – six days vacation with plenty of time to dive into GNOME again (I missed you!).
When I last posted in January, I talked about my new full-time employment at Aalborg University as Research Assistant. Unfortunately it has left me little time to continue release videos or developer documentation. So at GUADEC 2019, I decided to re-visit the developer documentation issue, with a different approach to contributing to a better experience and that’s what this blog post is about.
The “ideal” GNOME developer portal has been the conception of a top-down approach: Creating a coherent structured platform, which collects documentation in one place. The challenge is that providing platforms require a lot of legwork and coordination – something which we in the past months have not had. So until we have it, I have been wanting to focus the time I had at GUADEC on a bottom-up approach: Providing GNOME developer documentation, where new developers look for them: on “Google” (and other web search engines). Arguably, people employ several strategies to find answers to questions, my own experience is that searching the web, remains consistently one of the most prominent strategies to get answers to any programming and app development.
