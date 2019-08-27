Events: Red Hat Summit 2020, Akademy and FSF Licensing and Compliance
Call for papers now open for Red Hat Summit 2020
We’re excited to announce that the call for papers is now open for the 16th annual Red Hat Summit, to be held April 27-29, 2020 in San Francisco. We’re inviting our partners, customers, collaborators and community members to participate in the industry’s premier enterprise open source technology conference.
Red Hat Summit has become a must-attend technology event to experience the latest and greatest in open source innovations that are the future of enterprise technology—from hybrid cloud infrastructure, containers and cloud-native app platforms to management, automation, emerging tech and more. Over the years, we’ve seen incredible value in bringing together leaders across the IT industry to collaborate, innovate and help grow our industry.
Akademy Schedule Mobile Access
Last weekend I worked in a improved version of Akademy schedule that I launched last year.
Continuing Legal Education Seminar on GPL Enforcement and Legal Ethics
The FSF Licensing and Compliance Lab will work with experienced lawyers and professionals to provide a full day continuing legal education (CLE) seminar on GPL Enforcement and Legal Ethics for legal professionals, law students, free software developers, and anyone interested in licensing issues.
Early registration open for FSF's licensing seminar on Oct 16 in Raleigh, NC
The CLE seminar is a regular program from the FSF, where a select a group of experts and experienced instructors in the free software community provide a comprehensive overview of current affairs in GPL Enforcement and Legal Ethics. We invite legal professionals, law students, free software developers, and anyone interested in licensing and compliance topics to join. While registration is open to the public, this seminar is a special opportunity for legal professionals and law students who can potentially earn continuing legal education (CLE) credits for participating (approval pending). The program will be available shortly on the event page.
