Converseen – A Simple Graphical Batch Image Converter And Resizer
Converseen is a free, cross-platform and opensource batch image processor written in C++ with Qt5 libraries. It allows us to convert, compress, resize, rotate and flip one or multiple images with a few mouse clicks! Converseen relies on ImageMagick for image processing. It supports 100s of image formats including popular formats such as DPX, EXR, GIF, JPEG, JPEG-2000, PDF, PhotoCD, PNG, Postscript, SVG, TIFF and more. Conversion is not just an image converter, it can also convert an entire PDF file into bunch of images.
Essential System Tools: hyperfine – command-line benchmarking tool
This is the latest in our series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small, indispensable utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems. The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please visit Excellent Ways to Manage Your System – Essential System Tools.
For this article, we look at hyperfine, a command-line benchmarking tool. It’s designed to measure the full execution time of a program. This open source tool is written in the Rust programming language.
If you’re interesting in learning Rust, check out our recommended free Rust books.
6 Best Open-Source NetFlow Software (FREE)
There are several types of network monitoring available. One of them, possibly the most common, is SNMP monitoring. It can be used to give administrators a rather clear picture of how much data is carried over the networks they manage. But when they want a more detailed picture—such as learning WHAT the traffic is rather than just HOW MUCH there is—they have to turn to a different technology.
NetFlow, a monitoring technology developed by Cisco and introduced a while back on the manufacturer’s devices has become the de facto standard when it comes to qualitative network monitoring. NetFlow monitoring tools can be expensive and out of the reach of many smaller businesses. Fortunately, several open-source NetFlow software packages are available and we’re about to review them.
Pastel Is A New Tool To Work With Colors From The Terminal
Pastel is a new free and open source command line tool to work with colors / perform various color operations. It's written in Rust, and it can convert colors from one format to another, show and analyze colors on the terminal, generate a set of visually distinct colors, and there's even a color picker, along with much more.
The tool has support for many different color formats and color spaces, including RGB, HSL, CIELAB, CIELCh as well as ANSI 8-bit and 24-bit representations.
Announcing etcd 3.4
etcd v3.4 includes a number of performance improvements for large scale Kubernetes workloads. In particular, etcd experienced performance issues with a large number of concurrent read transactions even when there is no write (e.g. “read-only range request ... took too long to execute”). Previously, the storage backend commit operation on pending writes blocks incoming read transactions, even when there was no pending write. Now, the commit does not block reads which improve long-running read transaction performance. We further made backend read transactions fully concurrent. Previously, ongoing long-running read transactions block writes and upcoming reads. With this change, write throughput is increased by 70% and P99 write latency is reduced by 90% in the presence of long-running reads. We also ran Kubernetes 5000-node scalability test on GCE with this change and observed similar improvements. For example, in the very beginning of the test where there are a lot of long-running “LIST pods”, the P99 latency of “POST clusterrolebindings” is reduced by 97.4%. This non-blocking read transaction is now used for compaction, which, combined with the reduced compaction batch size, reduces the P99 server request latency during compaction. More improvements have been made to lease storage. We enhanced lease expire/revoke performance by storing lease objects more efficiently, and made lease look-up operation non-blocking with current lease grant/revoke operation. And etcd v3.4 introduces lease checkpoint as an experimental feature to persist remaining time-to-live values through consensus. This ensures short-lived lease objects are not auto-renewed after leadership election. This also prevents lease object pile-up when the time-to-live value is relatively large (e.g. 1-hour TTL never expired in Kubernetes use case).
Petty gripes about kernel versioning and tarballs
Today in gripes that about 5 people including me will have: it's really difficult to find a unified way to get a tarball from something on kernel.org to the Fedora dist-git in a way that meets the Fedora packaging guidelines. Let's start with my pettiest gripe: the lack of a trailing 0 on official releases. Official kernel releases are usually versioned like 5.1, 5.2. Note the lack of a trailing 0 there. Stable updates are 5.2.3, 5.2.3 etc. This would be okay except for if you look at the Makefile for stable releases, there's still a 0 in the SUBLEVEL filed where stable updates come from. "But Laura, there's macros to take care of that" yes, in the kernel itself. I'm working on going from the kernel to dist-git so this means I'm writing scripts which have to re-do this work and think about this when generating a version string. If I wanted to be really petty, I'd start a conversation about changing the kernel versioning completely. The 5.0 numbering means nothing. The bump from 4.x to 5.x was because the second number was getting to high. The numbers mean nothing at this point except they keep getting larger. I'd love to see the numbers correspond to a date since the kernel is basically on a time base release at this point anyway. Fedora has packaging guidelines describing how packages should work. It's to the benefit of everyone to follow these guidelines. The guidelines for Source recommend using tarballs and give a few other suggestions for how to set Source0 appropriately. The Fedora kernel generates 3 types of kernel releases: official releases (v5.2, v5.2.1), rc releases (v5.3-rc6), and snapshots that don't correspond to an official tag. Currently, the way we generate all these is starting with the base (e.g. 5.2) and then applying a patch on top of it (patch-5.3-rc6, patch-5.2.10). We do this by grabbing the individual tarballs and patches from kernel.org.
'Abandon Ship' on GNU/Linux
Wine 4.15
