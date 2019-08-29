Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Welcoming Alibaba Cloud to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 ecosystem
With the launch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8, the intelligent operating system for the hybrid cloud, at Red Hat Summit 2019, we brought the next-generation of enterprise Linux to our extensive partner ecosystem. Beyond traditional hardware and software providers, this partner network encompasses Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Providers (CCSPs) which includes the majority of major public cloud infrastructure providers.
The CCSP designation is awarded to Red Hat partners following validation by Red Hat that each provider meets testing and certification requirements to demonstrate the delivery of a safe, scalable, supported and consistent environment for enterprise cloud deployments. The globally-unified program provides Red Hat customers, ISVs and partners with the confidence that Red Hat product experts have validated a given solution so that implementations can begin with a solid foundation.
Register Red Hat Enterprise Linux and attach a subscription with Ansible
An early step in our deployment process for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) systems involves registering the system and attaching an appropriate subscription. To automate these two steps, I’m using an Ansible role, which I’d like to share with you.
The clean break of Open Virtual Network from Open vSwitch
After loads of email and IRC discussions, the Open Virtual Network (OVN) source code has been separated from the Open vSwitch (OVS) source code, and the two projects now operate independently. In this article, we’ll explain the reasons for separating OVN from OVS, the technical aspects of the split, and the upcoming challenges for the OVN project.
[...]
Since the initial creation of OVN in 2015, the project has matured, and cloud management services (CMSes) have begun adopting it. At Red Hat, OpenStack and Openshift both make use of OVN for defining their virtual networks. From their point of view, they interact directly with OVN, while OVS performs more “under the hood” work. OVN is constantly getting vital new features, while OVS gets changes they don’t care nearly as much about. Also, from a CMS point of view, OVS is seen as “stable.” There’s not as much incentive to want to upgrade the version of OVS they run on. OVS operates on a six-month release cycle, but CMSes are interested in getting the new OVN features more quickly. CMSes are satisfied with the current feature set of OVS and would prefer not to have to update OVS if they do not have to. Instead, they have to wait six months for the OVN features to be available, and then they’re forced to update OVS beyond what they want to be using.
PHP version 7.1.32, 7.2.22 and 7.3.9
RPM of PHP version 7.3.9 are available in remi repository for Fedora 30-31 and in remi-php73 repository for Fedora 29 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).
RPM of PHP version 7.2.22 are available in remi repository for Fedora 29 and in remi-php72 repository for Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).
RPM of PHP version 7.1.32 are available in remi-php71 repository for Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
Eclipse Module on F30 Addendum
It appears that if you have previously explicitly disabled a module on which Eclipse depends, then this user action takes precedence over any implicit enablement of module dependencies. I assume this is an intentional behaviour of DNF (hopefully any DNF people reading can correct this assumption if it is not true) but IMO it should probably ask the user if they want to enable the previously disabled module since that is clearly the only way forward.
Fedora 30 : DNF history.
This option of the tool DNF can help you to see and rollback by transaction history. NOTE: This option not work if you use the system-upgrade to another version of the distro.
Flock 2019 event report
I had the opportunity to attend Flock to Fedora in Budapest this year. Because I live in a city with a small international airport, I almost always have more than one flight when I fly abroad and this time it was no exception. I flew Managua - San Salvador - Madrid - Berlin and then rode a bus to Prague and from there to Budapest for almost two days of travel.
It was great to meet old friends and new people who share interests within the Fedora Project. This year I did not give a talk but took part in a number of sessions.
Trip report: Flock to Fedora 2019 + Fedora Flatpaks
This was my first time at Flock to Fedora, and it was a blast! The conference took place from August 8th to August 11th in the astonishing city of Budapest.
It is very convenient to host the conference at the same place where people are accommodated. The whole infrastructure and conference organization was top-notch. Nice social events and great comfort during the talks/workshops.
At the very beginning, it was pleasant to watch Matthew Miller’s “The State of Fedora”, especially the emphasis on Silverblue being “the future of Fedora Workstation”, and the overview of all the other teams building fantastic things on top of Fedora. The “Facebook Loves Fedora” talk was definitely the one we talked the most about during the breaks. Long story short, Facebook’s IT is supporting Fedora Workstations for its employees and they have a quite appealing story of their adoption. All recorded Flock talks are planned to be published in the Fedora Project YouTube channel, so I encourage you to watch specifically this quick one (25 minutes) once it is out.
Debarshi Ray’s “Toolbox” talk was well received by the audience, and the post-talk corridor convo was productive. People seemed curious and optimistic about the solutions we have for “making their workflow-breakage less painful”. Unfortunately Rishi’s talk was scheduled at the same time slot as Christian Schaller’s “Fedora Workstation update and roadmap”. It is great having talks recorded for this very reason.
Announcing etcd 3.4
etcd v3.4 includes a number of performance improvements for large scale Kubernetes workloads. In particular, etcd experienced performance issues with a large number of concurrent read transactions even when there is no write (e.g. “read-only range request ... took too long to execute”). Previously, the storage backend commit operation on pending writes blocks incoming read transactions, even when there was no pending write. Now, the commit does not block reads which improve long-running read transaction performance. We further made backend read transactions fully concurrent. Previously, ongoing long-running read transactions block writes and upcoming reads. With this change, write throughput is increased by 70% and P99 write latency is reduced by 90% in the presence of long-running reads. We also ran Kubernetes 5000-node scalability test on GCE with this change and observed similar improvements. For example, in the very beginning of the test where there are a lot of long-running “LIST pods”, the P99 latency of “POST clusterrolebindings” is reduced by 97.4%. This non-blocking read transaction is now used for compaction, which, combined with the reduced compaction batch size, reduces the P99 server request latency during compaction. More improvements have been made to lease storage. We enhanced lease expire/revoke performance by storing lease objects more efficiently, and made lease look-up operation non-blocking with current lease grant/revoke operation. And etcd v3.4 introduces lease checkpoint as an experimental feature to persist remaining time-to-live values through consensus. This ensures short-lived lease objects are not auto-renewed after leadership election. This also prevents lease object pile-up when the time-to-live value is relatively large (e.g. 1-hour TTL never expired in Kubernetes use case).
Petty gripes about kernel versioning and tarballs
Today in gripes that about 5 people including me will have: it's really difficult to find a unified way to get a tarball from something on kernel.org to the Fedora dist-git in a way that meets the Fedora packaging guidelines. Let's start with my pettiest gripe: the lack of a trailing 0 on official releases. Official kernel releases are usually versioned like 5.1, 5.2. Note the lack of a trailing 0 there. Stable updates are 5.2.3, 5.2.3 etc. This would be okay except for if you look at the Makefile for stable releases, there's still a 0 in the SUBLEVEL filed where stable updates come from. "But Laura, there's macros to take care of that" yes, in the kernel itself. I'm working on going from the kernel to dist-git so this means I'm writing scripts which have to re-do this work and think about this when generating a version string. If I wanted to be really petty, I'd start a conversation about changing the kernel versioning completely. The 5.0 numbering means nothing. The bump from 4.x to 5.x was because the second number was getting to high. The numbers mean nothing at this point except they keep getting larger. I'd love to see the numbers correspond to a date since the kernel is basically on a time base release at this point anyway. Fedora has packaging guidelines describing how packages should work. It's to the benefit of everyone to follow these guidelines. The guidelines for Source recommend using tarballs and give a few other suggestions for how to set Source0 appropriately. The Fedora kernel generates 3 types of kernel releases: official releases (v5.2, v5.2.1), rc releases (v5.3-rc6), and snapshots that don't correspond to an official tag. Currently, the way we generate all these is starting with the base (e.g. 5.2) and then applying a patch on top of it (patch-5.3-rc6, patch-5.2.10). We do this by grabbing the individual tarballs and patches from kernel.org.
'Abandon Ship' on GNU/Linux
Wine 4.15
